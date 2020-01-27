POCATELLO — The community’s underutilized outdoor amphitheater should host far more shows and start offering free weekly movies beginning this summer, Bannock County officials said.
Opened in September of 2015, the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre represents one of the region’s finest outdoor venues. It’s been left idle on most summer weekends, however, because of a contract that has granted Utah-based Live Nation the exclusive right to book entertainment for the facility.
County Commissioner Terrel “Ned” Tovey and Guy Patterson, director of the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Events Center, said Monday they’re close to finalizing a renegotiated contract with Live Nation that will include much better terms for the county.
The tentative agreement would allow the county to host its own events and to work with other event promoters. The county would also be allowed to take over concessions, keeping roughly 65 percent of the sales from Live Nation events and all concession sales from its own events. The vast majority of concession profits now go to Live Nation.
The county stands to receive about $3 for every ticket sold, which would be up slightly from last year. Finally, the county would no longer be expected to share a portion of any funds derived from corporate sponsors of the venue.
“Now that exclusivity is gone and concessions are the purview of the county, it opens up a whole gamut of things we can do,” Tovey said. “We really are in a positive push.”
The Live Nation contract was set to expire in August 2022. Patterson said the contract, in its current form, has no provision for Live Nation to host a minimum number of events; the amphitheater has hosted 3.4 events per season on average.
Patterson hopes to pack his schedule with between eight and 12 shows per year, and he anticipates he’ll announce the first three concerts for the upcoming season within the next couple of weeks. Patterson said the concerts should be “better than we’ve seen” and will encompass more music genres than before to appeal to a broader section of the population.
He’s also started evaluating how other venues handle festivals, seeking to take full advantage of the nearby county-owned RV park, which is undergoing a major expansion.
Patterson said he made contacts with major players involved in concert promotions when he attended the International Entertainment Buyers Association’s conference in Nashville, Tennessee, during early November “in anticipation of this potential outcome.”
“People were excited with the potential for us to be able to invite others in,” Patterson said. “They knew we were a closed venue.”
Tovey added, “Live Nation is actually somebody you want to do business with, but you have to have a contract that’s beneficial to both parties.”
Supplementing what should be a much fuller slate of concerts, the county has obtained the rights to screen 10 second-run or newly released movies at the amphitheater throughout the summer.
The Portneuf Health Trust, which built the facility and the surrounding Wellness Complex for the county, recently donated a pair of 22-foot, inflatable movie screens and equipment to facilitate regular movie screenings. Patterson said one screen will likely be set up in the grassy area above the seating, and the other will be set up on stage.
On special occasions, Patterson said a screen may be set up near the beach of the small lake within the complex: The public could potentially watch a water-themed movie, such as “Jaws,” while floating on rafts.
Patterson explained so-called “dive-in” movies or “movies on the lake” are a popular trend nationwide, and the county made the option possible when it added some new electrical infrastructure in the beach area for its annual Fourth of July celebration.
Though the movies will be free, the county anticipates restricting outside food or beverages, seeking to generate some revenue to support the facility from concession sales. Movies will likely be shown on Friday nights, though the schedule will be flexible to accommodate shows, Patterson said.
Thus far, Diamond Concessions, based in Utah, has employed a single person who has organized volunteers to staff concession stands, with a portion of the sales supporting the volunteers’ cause. The county plans to implement a similar model, with Patterson coordinating concessions until another employee is hired to handle the job.
The county has long struggled with operations and maintenance costs associated with the complex. Patterson said it cost $140,000 just to mow and fertilize its lawn in 2019, and the supplemental revenue from the restructured contract should help a great deal.
The completion of a recent irrigation project at the complex should save the county approximately $70,000 per year in additional revenue. Patterson said a pipe has been installed to supply well water to some soccer fields along Olympus Drive, rather than using costly city water.
Tovey said some community partners have expressed interest in sponsoring major shows heading forward.
In addition to the expanded RV park and the brighter prospects for the amphitheater, Tovey noted a paved walking trail has been added at the fairgrounds and Wellness Complex. Furthermore, he said Pocatello Downs is scheduled to expand from hosting three or four races to nine races this season at the county’s events center.