POCATELLO — A local man accused of robbing two women at a Pocatello bank has been arrested less than 24 hours after his brother was taken into custody by Pocatello police SWAT officers following a standoff at their family’s home.
Micole Hamilton, 23, of Pocatello, was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday by police who spotted him in a car traveling in the area of Aspen Lane and Gathe Road on the city’s west bench, authorities said.
Pocatello police pulled the car over near the intersection of the two roads and arrested Hamilton without incident. He was the passenger in the car and was not armed, police said.
Police said the adult male driver of the car cooperated and will not be charged with any crime.
Hamilton’s arrest ended an intense police manhunt following a 6 a.m. June 24 robbery at a Pocatello bank.
Police said that Micole Hamilton and his brother Nathen Hamilton, 26, also of Pocatello, robbed two women who were in a vehicle getting money from the drive-thru ATM at the US Bank on the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
Pocatello police said the brothers are facing numerous charges for the robbery as well as for incidents in Idaho Falls and Jerome. Police wouldn’t immediately provide more details on the brothers’ other alleged crimes.
Nathen Hamilton was arrested by SWAT officers around 8 p.m. Tuesday at his family’s residence in the 1700 block of Gwen Drive on the city’s west bench following a three-hour standoff.
Police said that Nathen Hamilton was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of dehydration following his arrest. He was treated and released back into police custody at PMC and then booked into Bannock County Jail, where he’s currently being held.
Tuesday’s standoff began when Pocatello SWAT officers ordered Nathen Hamilton to surrender but he refused to exit his family’s Gwen Drive residence.
SWAT officers forced their way into the residence and located the suspect in a bathroom closet and the standoff continued. Three hours into the standoff Nathen Hamilton surrendered to the SWAT officers. Police said the fact his family’s Gwen Drive home was very hot because of the heat wave currently hitting the region factored into his surrender.
Several nearby homes were temporarily evacuated by Pocatello police as a precaution during the standoff and Gwen Drive was temporarily closed to traffic.
Police said that Nathen Hamilton was not armed when arrested and no shots were fired by the SWAT officers during the incident.
Nor were any shots fired during the June 24 robbery at the US Bank drive-thru ATM, police said. The two women, who were not injured, dialed 911 immediately after an armed suspect approached their vehicle on foot and robbed them.
The armed suspect fled on foot toward nearby Wilson Avenue after the robbery. Police located security camera footage of this suspect subsequently entering a car in the Wilson Avenue area that then sped away.
Police have not yet specified which Hamilton was the alleged gunman and which was the alleged getaway driver. Police have also not provided details on what was stolen from the women.
Micole Hamilton was still being questioned by Pocatello police as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday but was expected to be booked into Bannock County Jail by Wednesday night.