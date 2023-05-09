Holt Arena interior roof liner

POCATELLO — A $14 million project launched just over one year ago to greatly enhance the fan experience at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena is on track to reach completion in time for the fall 2023 football season.

ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros on Tuesday provided the Idaho State Journal with an update on the Holt Arena renovation project and also spoke about a few other endeavors the university has undertaken recently to improve the lives of ISU student athletes.

