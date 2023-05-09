POCATELLO — A $14 million project launched just over one year ago to greatly enhance the fan experience at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena is on track to reach completion in time for the fall 2023 football season.
ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros on Tuesday provided the Idaho State Journal with an update on the Holt Arena renovation project and also spoke about a few other endeavors the university has undertaken recently to improve the lives of ISU student athletes.
“First and foremost there is new seating throughout the entire venue,” Thiros said about the Holt renovation project. “It’s now (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible and includes premium seating with the Idaho Central Credit Union’s president’s deck, which includes a president’s entertainment space as well as 12 different individual locations where people can purchase premium seating. There are loges (private seating) at the top of the arena as well, two on each side of the president’s deck and then two on each side of the press box on the south side.”
Thiros said new ADA-accessible ramps as well as elevators were added to both the north and south sides of Holt Arena and the press box was also renovated.
“It won’t actually make the press box larger, but it will be tricked out so to speak,” she said. “There’ll be all new electrical, all new casegoods and it’ll just be a much nicer place to do that work from.”
Gone are the days when ugly brown insulation would fall from the rafters of the arena, thanks to a new protective layer, said Thiros, adding that some new transparent walls above the president’s box will also allow some natural light to permeate throughout the space.
“So all of that ugly brown stuff that looks like dirt on the ceiling will be gone or covered up and of course the ribs of the building are being painted orange, so they’ll no longer be blue against brown,” Thiros said. “It’ll be a really bright ‘roarange’ against white. Translucent glass above the president’s box on the north side will let some natural light into the building, too.”
The exterior of the roof wasn’t forgotten about either, which will allow for the return of ISU basketball and track and field events to Holt, Thiros said.
“It’s getting a new exterior roof so there’ll be no more rain and leaking inside Holt Arena, no more water damage and no more issues where we had water on the track or on the basketball court,” she said.
And a renovation wouldn’t be complete without a fresh coat of paint covering the exterior walls of the facility.
“All of those things were included within the gift that ICCU made to make the renovation happen,” Thiros said. “And then there were some institutional funds, some bonding, that had to take place to make Holt Arena earthquake-proof, which had never actually been done before.”
Thiros said the project hasn’t encountered too many obstacles, other than when the university first learned that it would need to expend some additional capital to make the building structurally safe in the event of an earthquake.
“When we got underneath the hood, so to speak, and discovered that the building needed some serious work in terms of earthquake proofing, that was a very heavy lift because we still needed to have the building ready for fall football in 2022 and then again 2023,” she said. “So, we had to expedite construction dramatically. The contractors have had to basically work around the clock to stay on track and we have had to be diligent to keep the expenses at a reasonable level to get that much work done. I’ve been really impressed with our contractor Star Corp. for being able to help us accomplish that.”
The project first began in spring 2022 and Thiros said she anticipates most of the renovation work will be completed in time for ISU’s Sept. 16 football home opener against the University of Northern Iowa.
“It might take us a little bit longer to get all of the office and other spaces completely finished, but we anticipate being able to move everybody into those spaces by November 2023,” Thiros said.
All of the football offices are getting renovated with new paint, carpet and office goods, the men’s basketball offices are moving to a permanent home inside Reed Gym and the area formerly known as “The Cage” above the sports information area on the south side of Holt is getting about $500,000 in renovations, Thiros said.
“We are investing about a half-million dollars into ‘The Cage’ area as a new project, but it will be done in the fall,” she said. “That will be a student athlete team room that will be equipped with TVs, recliners and comfortable furniture so teams can have meetings and watch film. It will also have a large window in that corner to provide a great place to watch the games from and we’ll be able to host boosters and recruits there during games when it’s not in use by the student athletes.”
Thiros said that much of the work that has been completed on the north side of Holt was done in a way that is conducive to future development. Renovating Holt Arena last year and this year were the first two phases of a five-phase project that has been master planned, Thiros said. Eventually, the goal is to construct a basketball arena directly adjacent to Holt Arena and the north end of Holt would serve as the central spine of both facilities, she said.
Thiros said ISU is also about to launch a $600,000 fundraising campaign to replace all of the equipment at the school’s strength and conditioning center next to Holt Arena and there’s another project to add an athlete fueling station inside the center.
“The fueling station will deliver our Black Label (nutritional) products to all of our student athletes and provide all kinds of other nutritional offerings like shakes and healthy whole foods after they lift and before they train,” Thiros said.
A privately funded improvement to the tune of $150,000 will also create the Academic Success Center in the basement of Turner Hall, one of ISU’s many student housing facilities.
“That space will have a student athlete computer lab, it will have a study hall and it will include offices for our academic advisors so that they can be co-located down where our student athletes will be doing their homework and working with tutors,” Thiros said. “That’s really cool because it’s in the same building where they live and where they eat and it’s adjacent to the practice field. It’s just going to make their lives easier, more convenient and they’ll have a few more of the amenities that they need.”
For Thiros, all of these improvements are necessary moves to help the university be more successful, both in terms of recruiting new student athletes and retaining those who have already decided that becoming a Bengal was the best move for their future.
“This was a very much needed improvement,” Thiros said about the Holt renovation project. “You walk into a facility and you want to get that wow factor and really have a striking view of a first-class collegiate facility. That is now what you see when you walk into Holt Arena.”
She continued, “We’re seeing a great reaction from our fans in that season tickets are really flying out the door right now. I expect that attendance will be improved. We had great fan feedback last year on what it did for the game day experience. When the whole venue is complete, the lighting will look better, the photography that goes out to the world to people who are considering Idaho State University as a future destination, that’s all going to look so much better. And it feels better for the kids, the staff, the recruits and the community. It just makes a big positive impact on game day.”
