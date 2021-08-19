POCATELLO — It’s been just over a year and a half since Matthew Moretti began serving as the lead pastor at River of Life Church in Pocatello, and he says things are going well so far.
They’ve been able to improve their praise and worship music, strengthen their online streaming capabilities and make other changes in recent months.
“Probably always wish things were moving a little quicker, but we are growing and are beginning to do more together as a church and hoping to begin to do more for our community,” Moretti wrote in an email response to the Journal.
For instance, they are working with a few hip-hop and rap artists to organize a concert later this fall. And he says they want to start some new groups that would give people more opportunities to gather. That could include a Sunday Night Football group and various types of Bible studies.
“We are also looking into starting a group at least once a month that would include a free meal and short devotion,” Moretti wrote. “We are hoping that getting people from our neighborhood to come and sit down at a table with neighbors and eat a meal will help bring our community together as they fellowship with one another.”
River of Life Church already has deep roots in the community.
The church, affiliated with the Assembly of God, has been in Pocatello since 1933 and broke ground on its current location, 1211 South Fifth Avenue, in 1955, Moretti said.
He describes the church as “full gospel and spirit filled.”
“Full gospel basically means that if it's in the Bible, we believe it. We believe God saves, heals and delivers today. He has a detailed plan and purpose for everyone,” Moretti wrote.
He also considers River of Life to be a harvesting church that strives to share the Good News about the death and and resurrection of Jesus Christ with others.
“To be a harvesting church you also have to be a discipling church,” Moretti wrote. “We try to disciple by building relationships and community with the church members. Our main motto behind this is Loving God, Loving People.”
Moretti, who has been a Christian for nearly 30 years, believes that people not only need the Gospel in their lives, but also each other. He says being a part of a church is an important part of faith, but it’s a privilege that some neglect.
“God has individual blessings for our life, but there is also a corporate blessing that comes into our life that we can only receive from being a part of the church — any church. Many are missing out on so many things God has for them by not being a part of the body of Christ,” Moretti wrote.
He says the COVID-19 pandemic has caused people to isolate from one another and it can be difficult for them to get involved again and rebuild their relationships. But the pandemic has also taught people how much they really need each other.
“Like God said (when) he created Adam, it is not good for man to be alone. Find a church, get involved and see how much better your life can be when you begin to build relationships with a church family,” Moretti said.
River of Life Church holds its services at 10 a.m. on Sundays and Moretti says all are welcome to join them.
“Anyone and everyone who wants to attend are free to come,” he said.