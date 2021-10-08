Bannock County taxing entities can claim victories in their efforts to reduce mill levy rates, though officials say local property owners won't necessarily notice tax relief compared with last year.
Preliminary numbers show tremendous growth in Bannock County's 2021 taxable value, which reached about $6.097 billion, up from about $5.506 billion in 2020. That growth has helped drive down levy rates used for calculating property taxes owed to each taxing entity.
However, the county essentially bought down tax rates last year using $5 million in one-time COVID-19 relief funding authorized by Gov. Brad Little through the federal CARES ACT.
That funding, which helped reduce participating taxing districts' 2020 levy rates by roughly 17 percent, was not available this year. Consequently, some of the preliminary tax levies for 2021 appear to be up from the prior year, despite significant growth to the county's value, Bannock County Comptroller Kristi Klauser explained.
The preliminary combined levy rate for taxing districts in Code Area 1, which includes Pocatello, is .016588674 for 2021, up from .015512771 in 2020. Excluding last year's CARES ACT tax break, however, the 2021 levy would represent a decrease from .017853454 in 2020, according to data provided by Klauser.
"The 2021 levy rates are prelminary: The State Tax Commission has not certified these levies yet and until they do so, these rates are preliminary and subject to change," Klauser emphasized.
In Code Area 2, which includes Chubbuck, the total preliminary levy rate for 2021 of .016525486 is up from .015132266 in 2020. However, the 2021 rate is still down from what the levy would have been last year without the CARES Act funds — .017640572.
Idaho law caps the amount by which taxing entities can increase their budgets at 3 percent, with exceptions granted for new construction and new annexations.
On an individual basis, the levies for Bannock County, Pocatello and Chubbuck are also trending in the right direction.
Bannock County's preliminary 2021 levy, 0.04176815, is down from where it would have been last year without the CARES ACT funds, .004575218. Pocatello's preliminary 2021 levy, .0868809, is down from .009219936 in 2020 without the CARES ACT funds. Chubbuck's preliminary rate of .08124689 is down from .008474541 last year before the CARES ACT funds were applied.
Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies said Bannock County once had some of the state's highest tax rates. Thanks to the county's rising value during the past two years, she said that's no longer the case.
"Last year I got a report from the state that listed the counties and what position they were in with mill levies. A year ago Bannock County was first or second for highest mill levies. Last year (when new levy rates were set) we were 22nd," Davies said, adding the county should continue to move down the list this year. "It landed us really in the middle of the pack. Being in the middle of the pack, that's the sweet spot."
The growth in the tax base hasn't come without some pain for local residential property owners, who have seen meteoric rises in their assessed valuations in recent years. In response, a group of residents concerned about the trend led a failed effort to recall Davies, along with members of the Bannock County Commission.
"We've (improved our levies) by bringing assessed values as close as we can to market value," Davies said. "We've weathered some really tough adjustments, but we're seeing some really good things coming from it."
Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey believes the declines to the county's levy rate demonstrate that county government is "getting extremely lean and efficient and effective."
Though Bannock County didn't get the CARES Act funds this year to help with tax relief, Tovey said the county has already received nearly half of the $17 million it's been allocated through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. That money has strings attached and can't be used to buy down the levy again, but Tovey said it will help cover expenses such as infrastructure, sewer, water and fiber.
The county is still waiting for federal officials to promulgate the rules governing how the money can be spent.
Tovey believes Idaho is overly dependent on property taxes to fund government. He's sponsored some resolutions moving through the Idaho Association of Counties regarding options to address the problem. Among the options, Tovey said the state's budget surplus and sales tax revenue could be used to provide property tax relief.
"There are a lot of conversations right now in Boise," he said.