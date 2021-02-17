POCATELLO — Nitrate levels in a city culinary well near Ross Park are rising rapidly and could exceed safe drinking water standards within the decade, according to recent analysis by Idaho State University researchers.
Sarah Godsey, an ISU associate professor of geosciences, and graduate student Michael Ferraro have also concluded homes on septic tanks in the South Fifth Avenue area south of the city pose the most imminent pollution threat to municipal wells.
"We found by compiling data there is a hydrologic connection — water can flow under and through from the South Fifth area and over through the cliffs near Ross Park, likely affecting some of the city wells," Godsey said.
Local officials have long warned about the need to protect the area's groundwater supply by connecting homes on aging septic systems in the city's Johnny Creek neighborhood to city sewer services. While that may still be an advisable goal due to potential impacts on many private wells, Godsey explained Johnny Creek effluent appears to be flowing into a fast-moving part of the aquifer. She said it's diluted quickly and appears to have a minimal effect on the city's deep wells.
Godsey and Ferraro reached their conclusions by compiling existing water-quality data from several sources for analysis. The City of Pocatello subcontracted with them to conduct the research. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality awarded the city a $10,000 Source Water Protection Program grant to fund the project.
"I expected one of the recommendations the grant would come up with would be that sewering Johnny Creek is a very big priority," Godsey said. "Ever since I moved here I heard septic at Johnny Creek is a really big deal and it's having a pretty big impact on water quality. While that is true in some places with private wells, we didn't see a big impact on city wells downstream from the Johnny Creek development."
Jenna Dohman, the city's environmental technician and a former student of Godsey's at ISU, said all 17 of Pocatello's active culinary wells currently meet drinking water standards. Furthermore, the city blends water from several wells before delivering it to residents.
Dohman said the regulatory threshold for nitrates in drinking water is 10 milligrams per liter. She said an "action level" has been triggered for the city's well near Ross Park because nitrate concentrations there have risen to more than half of the allowable standard. The city will now keep a closer watch on that well, testing it at least quarterly rather than annually. Furthermore, ISU has offered to partner on installing technology to continuously monitor the well.
At the current rate of increase, nitrates in the well could exceed standards within the next four to 20 years, according to Godsey's analysis. Dohman said the city plans to either dig the well deeper or drill in a new location within five years. Drilling a new well would cost about $1.5 million.
If the purity of the city's drinking water were allowed to deteriorate to the point of requiring treatment, however, the city's costs would go up considerably. Dohman said the annual cost simply to maintain treatment technology on a single well would range from $300,000 to $800,000.
That's why Dohman said the city is seeking to work proactively to ensure the aquifer remains clean. City staff have prepared a 20-minute presentation on the water-quality issues, which they intend to present to several local organizations and service groups throughout the spring.
The city also intends to soon reconvene a technical advisory committee of experts and stakeholders that was formed by Bannock County in 2010. The original committee's work helped the city develop a stormwater design manual, as well as specific plans for sewering the Johnny Creek neighborhood.
Hannah Sanger, the city's Science and Environment Division manager, said the new committee would include regional representation with the goal of making "good science-based decisions to meet our community need."
She said the first step will be prioritizing where the city should extend sewer service, followed by figuring out ways to finance the upgrades. Sanger believes the data could also drive future policy revisions guiding growth.
"We want to work with the county and Idaho DEQ and Southeastern Idaho Public Health to see what measures we can put in place," Sanger said. "Sewering is costly. What else can we do as the county continues to develop? Are there additional mechanisms that will enable growth but eliminate this costly nitrate contamination?"
Sanger said the Mink Creek area is another area of concern regarding nitrate levels in groundwater.
Sanger and Dohman presented the new analysis to the City Council on Feb. 11.
The presentation was eye opening to Mayor Brian Blad, who has frequently lobbied in Washington, D.C., for millions in federal funding to connect Johnny Creek to sewer service since 2010. He'll now shift his focus to connecting the roughly 200 homes on septic systems in the South Fifth area to sewer lines.
"I think that everybody had a feeling Johnny Creek was the problem," Blad said.
Regarding the city well near Ross Park, Blad said it's relatively shallow and he supports digging deeper in just three years, well before a problem arises.
"I don't like to push the limit if we don't have to," Blad said.
Blad also supports re-establishing the technical advisory committee to start a dialogue about how to best handle future growth to protect groundwater quality.
In adults, high nitrate levels in water can lead to increased heart rate, nausea, headaches and abdominal cramps. In infants, excessive nitrate exposure may cause a condition known as blue baby syndrome, resulting from an extreme lack of oxygen in the blood.
Godsey's analysis also confirmed isolated areas with extremely high nitrate levels in city monitoring wells along the railroad tracks near the Benton Street Overpass. Godsey said the source of the pollution is likely somewhere near the affected monitoring wells.
Godsey's report contained some good news, as well. She said nitrate levels have dropped precipitously in many of the city's northern wells. She attributes the improving water quality to efforts made roughly 40 years ago to connect homes in the Alameda area to sewer service.
Godsey advises it's far easier to prevent pollution than to clean it up.
"If we did the same thing elsewhere (connecting neighborhoods on septic systems to sewer service) we would not see immediate benefits, but maybe our kids would be really grateful," Godsey said.