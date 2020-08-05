Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the state added 473 new confirmed and probable cases.
Of the new Southeastern Idaho Public Health cases, 15 were in Bannock County, nine were in Bingham County and six were in Bear Lake County. Out of 827 cases in the region, 656 of the patients have recovered.
As a state, Idaho has now had a total of 22,707 confirmed and probable cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in 217 deaths.
Based on the rising risk level, Idaho State University's annual Welcome Back Orange and Black event, which is typically hosted in late August to welcome new students to campus, has been canceled.
Hoping to help curb the spread of the virus throughout the community, the Pocatello City Council is scheduled to discuss a resolution calling for the public to wear protective face coverings during a special meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The draft resolution urges the public to "heed the advice of local health experts, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who all advise that while in public, if unable to practice physically distancing, people should wear a face covering." The resolution urges visitors, business owners and residents to "follow the mitigation strategies recommended by Southeastern Idaho Public Health, pursuant to its COVID-19 Regional Response Plan."
Mayor Brian Blad recently signed a similar proclamation urging the public to wear masks.