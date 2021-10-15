LAVA HOT SPRINGS — The city will ask voters on Nov. 2 to increase a special sales tax available to resort towns to help cover some looming expenses.
By raising the city's local option non-property tax, Mayor Jon Thomson hopes to generate revenue to help cover rising costs of its contract with Bannock County for law enforcement services, increasing labor costs, the hiring of a new code enforcement officer and some major infrastructure projects on the horizon.
The ballot initiative will ask voters to increase the special tax on retail sales from 2 percent to 4 percent and to boost the special tax on liquor-by-the-drink and motel occupancy from 3 percent to 5 percent. Building materials and groceries would be exempted. If approved by a majority of voters, the increases will take effect on Dec. 1.
"I've had a lot of pressure at City Hall to increase law enforcement and local code enforcement," Thomson said.
City officials estimate 50,000 people visit Lava Hot Springs in an average month, which creates the parking and code enforcement challenges of a much larger community. But with a population of under 450, the city draws revenue from a relatively meager property tax base.
"(The local option non-property tax) offsets the huge transient population in the form of tourists who use our facilities and the limited property tax income we have," Thomson said.
Thomson said his city's contract for Bannock County law enforcement services has risen from $86,000 in 2019 to $128,000 for the current year, and the level of service hasn't changed. The city has also written a second contract to cover additional deputies during peak summer months.
The contract with Bannock County, however, doesn't cover municipal code enforcement, Thomson said. Last year, Thomson said the city revised its ordinances covering noise, parking and business licenses, establishing fines for violations. The city currently has an opening for an ordinance-enforcing officer to give those revised regulations some teeth.
Thomson estimates every percentage increase in the local option non-property tax will generate an extra $100,000 per year for his city's coffers.
Attracting good employees has become increasingly challenging for the city, given the current tight labor market.
Thomson said infrastructure costs have also risen sharply. The cost of paving streets has jumped significantly during the past two years, and he knows the city has a $1 million replacement of its bridge over the Portneuf River in store.
"We did an interim measure this year to give us 10 more years of life — time to put together funds to replace the bridge," Thomson said. "Where the funds come from, that's the problem."
The election ballot will also include a second question seeking permission for the city to use revenue derived from the local option non-property tax increase to be used for additional purposes including "development and implementation of a comprehensive plan for the city, law enforcement services which are currently provided by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office but may be provided by other sources that may be developed in the future, city code enforcement, maintenance and infrastructure and storm water capital improvement maintenance."