POCATELLO — Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, has a full schedule of events planned for his local visit on Tuesday.
His Bannock County campaign chairman, Jim Johnston, said the day will begin with a reception and continental breakfast at RE/MAX, 812 E. Clark St., for people in the real estate industry. The event will last from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and Risch will discuss issues affecting the economy.
At 11 a.m., he'll visit the Bannock County Commissioners and discuss county government.
At noon, he'll speak to Gate City Rotary at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road. His topic will be Washington, D.C.
At 1:30 p.m., he'll present Greg Maag with Maag Prescription Center & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., with an award for being named small business of the month.
At 2:15, he's scheduled to talk with Idaho State University business students about small business issues. The discussion will take place in room 506 of the College of Business Administration Building.
From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., he'll host a meet and greet, sponsored by AMVETS, at the Bannock County Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave.
He is scheduled to spend time at the local Republican headquarters from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Risch will face Democrat Paulette Jordan in the November election.