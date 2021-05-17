On Monday, May 17, 2021, at approximately 9:57 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a five-vehicle, fatality crash, at the intersection of N 2nd Street East and Moody Road, in Rexburg.
The following drivers and vehicles involved are:
Jamie Curtis, 29, of Rexburg was driving a 2011 Honda Pilot.
Ryan Olson, 37, of Rigby, was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla.
Brian McRae, 42, of Rexburg, was driving a Dodge Ram.
Jeneanne Smith, 59, of Roberts, was driving a 1997 Honda Civic.
Jarin Inskeep, 42, of Blackfoot, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu.
Curtis was traveling southbound on N 2nd Street East and rear-ended Olson. Olson's vehicle came to a rest in the canal and Olson succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified. The other vehicles involved were part of a chain reaction due to the initial crash.
Curtis was transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial. Both northbound and southbound lanes of N 2nd Street E were blocked for approximately three hours and forty minutes.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police was assisted on scene by Rexburg Police Department and Madison Fire/EMS.