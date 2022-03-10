INKOM — The children started scrutinizing the little motorbike hours before Zach Parris drew the prize winners for his Ride on Dads Scavenger Hunt on March 5 at Pebble Creek Ski Area.
Some of the adult participants who observed the spectacle vowed to Parris that if they were to win it, they'd find a worthy kid to give it to, or they'd have the kids pick numbers to claim it.
None of that was necessary, however, as the bike wound up going to the perfect home. The winner was Pebble Creek employee Jordan Wilson, the father of an adventure-seeking, cancer-surviving 6-year-old.
"All of those kids were just drooling over that thing," Parris said. "It's not like we planned it. We were just drawing prizes and (Jordan) won it. It was the coolest thing ever."
Parris, who has prostate cancer, founded Ride on Dads last year to raise funds to help the Salt Lake City-based Hunstman Cancer Foundation support prostate cancer research, in addition to raising awareness about the importance of men getting screened for prostate cancer.
The scavenger hunt raised more than $13,000 for prostate cancer research, due in large part to big donations from the local business community. About 70 skiers participated.
The event landed Jordan's little boy, Brody, a memorable prize. Jordan explained his son had recently outgrown his previous motorbike.
"I've got a circle driveway in town and he can cruise on it already. If I had a headlight on it he would never come in," said Jordan, who manages the lodge at Pebble Creek.
Brody was diagnosed with a Wilms' tumor on his kidney when he was 10 months old. Fortunately, it was caught early, making it curable. But doctors had to remove that kidney.
"The day we found out, three days later we were in surgery," Jordan said.
The family traveled on a weekly basis to Salt Lake City for Brody's chemotherapy treatments throughout the course of a year. Brody still has annual checkups to make sure his remaining kidney is functioning well, but Jordan said there is a 98 percent chance the cancer won't return.
Teton Financial and Southeast Financial partnered to buy the gas-powered Coleman CT100U mini bike as a scavenger hunt prize.
The next Ride on Dads fundraiser will be the Tour de Lava cycling tour on June 4.
Parris said one in nine men will get prostate cancer, and the blood test to detect it is quick and easy.