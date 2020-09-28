CHUBBUCK — Residents of the soon-to-open Grace Independent and Assisted Living Center should expect to enjoy a bit of pampering and five-star treatment.
Linda Hines, a Boise woman who owns the new Chubbuck facility located at 440 New Day Parkway, has included a theater room, a spa area, a gym, a recreation room and two beauty shops — the largest of which has a pedicure chair and a nail technician. Hines also vows that the lunches will rival the dinner menu of any fine-dining restaurant within the region. Room service is an option.
"They are very high-end looking but they are actually very affordable," Hines said of her apartments. "I call it affordable luxury."
A ribbon-cutting of the new facility, led by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Hines said she's already received her certificate of occupancy and passed state licensing. She's waiting to receive her certificate of license in the mail from the state and hopes to admit her first residents as early as this week.
She believes will help satisfy unmet demand for senior care within the region and give locals more choices. Grace Assisted Living will include 65 assisted living apartments and 20 memory care units. Hines said about 30 units have already been booked.
The project represents the first large facility completed in an area of Chubbuck and northeast Pocatello where large-scale, multi-use developments have been promised. Adjacent to Chubbuck’s New Day development, builders are working on the Northgate development in Pocatello.
Hines is accepting applications for both employees and residents. She said interest has been strong since she started advertising the facility during the second week of July.
Hines has been in the business for more than 31 years and has built more than 20 communities throughout the Northwest, including Chubbuck’s Ridge Wind retirement home, 4080 Hawthorne Road.
Hines said just a few smaller assisted living facilities have located in the region since she built Ridge Wind about 22 years ago.
“Seniors like new apartments. They like a new community," she said.
Hines admits it's a challenging time to open an assisted living center, given the COVID-19 pandemic. She said residents will be required to be tested for the virus before they move in and will be asked to remain in their room for a few days before they join in activities for safety. They'll also be asked to avoid any nonessential trips outside of the facility. Family members will be allowed to visit in a resident's room or in outside in a courtyard, and they will be asked to wear a mask and have a temperature taken before entering.
"That kind of puts a damper on things," Hines said.
Hines said she was impressed by the region and the quality of workers in Southeast Idaho when she opened Ridge Wind.
She broke ground on Grace about a year ago. She said she spent about a year searching for the perfect location in the area.
"It's been a pleasure working with the City of Chubbuck," she said. "They were probably some of the nicest city officials we've worked with in a long time."
The memory care units offer a higher staffing ratio and extra care for residents with memory challenges. For example, Hines said some memory care residents might require extra vigilance to keep them from wandering away from home and not being able to find their way back.
Hines said there’s room to build 20 more units and 15 cottages in the back of the facility in a future phase of development, possibly a year from now. The cottages will serve seniors who wish to live independently but still have meals, social activities and assistance close at hand.
Anyone interested in working at the facility or inquiring about housing there should call the administrator, Glenda Stoddard, at 208-403-5439.