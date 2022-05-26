POCATELLO — The Southwick Black Belt Academy in Pocatello is set to open its second location at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Southwick was first established in the 1990s. Its current head instructor, Master Jessica Carson, took over about a year and a half ago. She is one of the few female Taekwondo masters in the U.S. and will be inducted into the International Martial Arts Council Hall of Fame in June.
Tanya Fitzwilliams, program director at Southwick, explained that the academy teaches many different styles of martial arts, including Taekwondo, Kung Fu, Tai Chi, Korean Sword and grappling. She also explained that students of all ages are welcome. Southwick offers an Amazing Little Dragons program for 3- to 6-year-old children. Other students are much older.
"We have 3-year-olds and 70-year-olds," she said.
Southwick also welcomes students with different abilities. Fitzwilliams explained that the academy has taught students in wheelchairs or other types of physical or mental disabilities.
"There's no such thing as 'can't' for Master Carson," she said. "She only focuses on what you can do."
Southwick has grown to around 170 students, which led to the need for the second location. The ribbon cutting will be carried out by the Chamber Chiefs. Refreshments will be provided. An open house will be held at the new location on June 18.
"There we'll focus more on demonstrations and weapons work," Fitzwilliams said. "We'll also offer free introductory lessons. All ages are welcome."
The new location is at 440 E. Clark St., Suite C. More information about Southwick Black Belt Academy and its second location can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/SBBAPOC.