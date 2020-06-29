POCATELLO — The start of the annual Revive @ 5 summer concert series, hosted by the Bannock Civitans on Wednesday nights at the Old Town Pavilion, has been delayed for yet another month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.
However, a Wednesday night farmers market that is usually hosted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the pavilion in conjunction with Revive @ 5 is scheduled to start for the season on July 1 as planned.
The weekly concert series — which includes local entertainment, free admission and alcohol and food sales — usually runs from May 20 through Aug. 26.
The original opening date was delayed by the health crisis. Then the Bannock Civitans Board of Directors voted on June 17 to delay the start of the series once again until Aug. 5, rather than hosting the first concert on July 1.
DeAnn Wilson, Revive @ 5 committee chairwoman for the Bannock Civitans, said the organization hopes to host five concerts from Aug. 5 through Sept. 2, provided that the COVID-19 outlook improves.
The concert series, in its 17th year, raises funds to benefit people with disabilities, which is the focus of Civitans International. Wilson said Revive @ 5 raised $50,000 to $60,000 per year during its peak years and has raised $25,000 to $30,000 per year in recent years. Funds support New Day Products & Resources, scholarships for people with disabilities, a local summer camp at Camp Taylor for people with disabilities and research benefiting people with disabilities at Civitan Research Center in Birmingham, Alabama.
"We really hoped we could open July 1. We talked with the health department, and based on their recommendations we decided to postpone the start," Wilson said. "We will make a final decision in mid July. It's a good thing for our community, it's a fun event for our club and it's a good fundraiser."
Though Revive @ 5 won't take place for at least another month, the board of the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market has voted to run its Wednesday night market, solo, nonetheless.
Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Old Town Pocatello Inc., said Saturday farmers markets have been operating since May 9 and have gone well. The Wednesday market is smaller and features a good selection of local produce.
Furthermore, Palagi said Old Town Pocatello's First Friday Art Walk will take place on July 3. She said Old Town hosted a virtual Art Walk in April and allowed merchants to focus on reopening stores that had been shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic in May. To start June, Old Town hosted a "soft reopen" with a scaled-down Art Walk.
"We expect this one will be a little more normal," Palagi said.
The annual Independence Day Parade through Old Town and the July 4 celebration and fireworks display at the Portneuf Wellness Complex have been canceled due to COVID-19. However, Palagi said Old Town is planning a virtual parade, which will be posted on its Facebook page at 10 a.m. July 4 and include images from past parades.
"We know it's not the same as a real parade," Palagi said. "We looked at so many different options to bring a live parade to our community. It just wasn't feasible or a good decision to proceed with a parade."
Furthermore, Old Town Pocatello, the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Idaho Central Credit Union are sponsoring a July 4 contest. Participants may post images of their patriotic businesses, families or groups, homes and vehicles on the timeline of the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page from July 1 through midnight on July 4. Trophies and $100 Visa gift cards will be awarded for winners of each category.
"The situation continue to be fluid," Palagi said. "We're trying to get events back on the books but do them responsibly."