POCATELLO — A new clothing store has opened in Pocatello that offers up to 70 percent off on the retail prices of clothes of all sorts, according to Tianna Abel, who owns the new Revival Brand Name Clothing Exchange in Pocatello with her husband Jim Abel.
The Clothing Exchange, which opened in early August, offers affordably priced clothes that are new or like new for boy, girls men and women, she said.
“So these are all brand name clothes,” she said.
Those brands include popular names such as Nike, Lululemon, American Eagle, Rock Revival, Vans, Champion and Pink, she said.
And these are just some of the items that were in people's closets but never really got used much, Abel said.
“They're people who have clothes in their closets that are in great shape or brand new and they just haven't worn them and they bring them in,” Tianna said.
Store employees will then look over the items to ensure they're still in good shape — with no tears or holes or other significant imperfections.
Then the can make the items available for sale at up to 70 percent off retail price.
“Sometimes it's even more and sometimes it's a little less depending on the item,” she said.
The Revival store opened in mid-June and at that time the store racks were empty.
Then the business filled those racks by purchasing items that people brought in to sell.
“We just started buying clothes from people who were cleaning out their closets and getting ready for back to school or whatever and we've acquired a lot of inventory,” she said.
That includes tank tops, T-shirts and hoodies for people in junior high school and up.
But there are some limits to what they'll buy.
“At this point we don't do kids sizes,” she said. “We do junior high and up.”
She says, however, that at some point if the business continues to be successful and they get enough requests they might eventually expand sales to kids.
But currently it's just for junior high and older students.
Tianna says she and her husband have never run a clothing store business before, but they've owned lots of other businesses.
They previously manufactured a line of toys that were invented by her husband and his brother and were sold at Walmart, Toys R Us and elsewhere.
And they also have real estate investments.
They own rental properties in Washington state and Arizona.
But they moved to Pocatello about a year ago where Tianna's brother is a professor at Idaho State University.
“So we moved to be closer to family,” she said.
They also have kids ages 29 down to age 14, with three in Pocatello.
And they enjoy the area.
“We love it here,” she said.
Tianna said they wanted a different feel than what they had in Washington, where they last lived.
Meanwhile, they're also employing some of their kids to help run the clothing exchange.
“Our kids have always loved stores like this — this is their favorite kind of store,” she said.
And since there wasn't such a store already in Pocatello and their kids could use some jobs they stepped in.
So currently the business has eight regular employees and four who come in as needed, she said.
“We just thought that this is something they love and we love, and we thought this would be a great benefit for Pocatello,” she said.
Tianna added that they have friends who have owned stores like this one and they tend to do really well.
So after getting prepared they chose to open and had their soft opening on Aug. 7 and the grand opening on Aug. 14, she said.
But when they first opened the store all of their clothing racks were empty, which is the usual approach for such businesses.
But they soon started buying clothes from people who were ready for a change and were going back to school and wanted to dress the part.
So people have appeared happy to have the option.
“The people that know us and find us they think it's really great,” she said.
Tianna says people always comment on how the low prices are great and the items are awesome.
Meantime, they're looking at doing a bit more remodeling to provide more space and working on ways to accomplish that.
They've had to adapt to the available space.
“We wanted to kind of be in the shopping area and it was just hard to find a space that was going to work for us,” she said.
And the business — which is listed on Instagram, Facebook and Google — aims to continue to raise public awareness of where they're at in the community.
Further, the business plans to partner with local charities to help them out as much as possible, Tianna said.
The business address for Revival Clothing Exchange is 4191 Pole Line Road, which is across from Buffalo Wild Wings, she said.
The store hours are from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.