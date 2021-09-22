A new store that offers up to 70 percent off on the retail prices of clothes of all sorts has opened in Pocatello, according to Tianna Abel, who owns the new Revival Clothing Exchange with her husband, Jim.
The business, which opened in early August, offers affordably priced clothes that are new or like new for boys, girls, men and women.
“So these are all brand name clothes,” Abel said.
Those brands include popular names such as Nike, Lululemon, American Eagle, Rock Revival, Vans, Champion and Pink.
These are items that were in people’s closets but never really got used much, Abel said.
“They’re people who have clothes in their closets that are in great shape or brand new and they just haven’t worn them and they bring them in,” she said.
Store employees will then look over the items to ensure they’re still in good shape — with no tears or holes or other significant imperfections. Then they make the items available for sale at up to 70 percent off retail price.
“Sometimes it’s even more and sometimes it’s a little less depending on the item,” Abel said.
Revival started accepting clothing in mid-June, and at that time the store racks were empty. The business filled those racks by purchasing items that people brought in to sell.
“We just started buying clothes from people who were cleaning out their closets and getting ready for back-to-school or whatever and we’ve acquired a lot of inventory,” Abel said.
That includes tank tops, T-shirts, hoodies and more.
But there are some limits to what they’ll buy.
“At this point we don’t do kids’ sizes,” Abel said. “We do junior high and up.”
She says, however, that at some point if the business continues to be successful — and they get enough requests — they might eventually expand sales to kids’ clothing.
Abel says she and her husband have never run a clothing store business before, but they’ve owned lots of other businesses.
They previously manufactured a line of toys that were invented by her husband and his brother and were sold at Walmart, Toys R Us and elsewhere. They also have real estate investments, with rental properties in Washington state and Arizona.
About a year ago, they moved from Washington to Pocatello where Abel’s brother is a professor at Idaho State University.
“So we moved to be closer to family,” she said.
They have kids ages 29 to 14, with three in Pocatello, and they enjoy the area.
“We love it here,” Abel said.
She said they wanted a different feel than what they had in Washington.
Because there wasn’t such a store already in Pocatello and their kids needed jobs, the kids stepped in to help run the clothing exchange.
“Our kids have always loved stores like this — this is their favorite kind of store,” Abel said.
Currently the business has eight regular employees and four others who come in as needed.
“We just thought that this is something they love and we love, and we thought this would be a great benefit for Pocatello,” Abel said.
She added that they have friends who have owned stores like Revival and they tend to do really well.
After getting prepared, they had their soft opening on Aug. 7 and the grand opening on Aug. 14.
Local residents have appeared happy to have the option of buying clothing at the exchange.
“The people that know us and find us, they think it’s really great,” Abel said.
She says people always comment on how the low prices are great and that the items are awesome.
Next, the family is looking at doing a bit more remodeling to provide more space, and they’re working on ways to accomplish that.
They’ve had to adapt to the available space.
“We wanted to kind of be in the shopping area and it was just hard to find a space that was going to work for us,” Abel said.
The business — which is listed on Instagram, Facebook and Google — aims to continue to raise public awareness of where they’re at in the community.
Further, the business plans to partner with local charities to help them out as much as possible, Abel said.
Revival Clothing Exchange at 4191 Pole Line Road in Pocatello is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.