POCATELLO — The celebration for departing Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen was held at the Portneuf Wellness Complex on Thursday, which quickly evolved from a ceremony into a retirement roast.
Though Nielsen was quite revered over his four-decade-plus tenure at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, his law enforcement counterparts didn’t let him escape without sharing some of their favorite stories about him, albeit at the sheriff’s expense. Stories included the time he shot himself in the hand, how he earned the moniker Mr. Wasabi and one occasion in which another cop once thought he was drunk on the job.
“Don’t ever say, ‘Don’t tell anybody,’” Nielsen said about what he thought were wise words to say following an embarrassing moment. “But I don’t know what to say, because I sure do love you guys.”
The story about Nielsen shooting himself in the hand with his own gun is not a new one, but a fresh layer was added Thursday when a cousin of Nielsen’s, David Goodman of Los Angeles, ended his speech by jokingly apologizing for giving him the gun in the first place. He also left both Nielsen and every law enforcement official in attendance with some words of advice for when their read to hang up the badge and gun.
“In law enforcement, most of us become absorbed by our jobs and the mistake that we make is that being a cop becomes who we are,” Goodman said. “And that’s a terrible mistake to make because when the day comes that you take the badge off … you have somewhat of an identity crisis from time to time. So what I would say to each of you is being a cop is not who you are, it is what you do.”
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland provided a little context to the Mr. Wasabi story, although he allowed Nielsen to incriminate himself, in a sense.
While sitting at a restaurant with two of his best friends and fellow officers, whom he didn’t name, Nielsen loaded up what he thought was guacamole onto a salad he was about the enjoy, Nielsen said.
“So I put this ‘guacamole’ on my salad, which was by the sushi stuff and I thought that was a crazy place for guacamole,” Nielsen said. “So I take a bite and I think, ‘Holy mackerel, (there) must have been something in my mouth. I better take another bite because guacamole doesn’t taste that way.’”
It was at that moment that the fire started, said Nielsen, adding that his nose started leaking and his two friends started rock-paper-scissoring over who would get to perform the Heimlich maneuver if he started choking.
“But we said together after I got my composure, this is between us,” Nielsen said. “I said, ‘Nobody else should know about this, you guys got my back, right?’ And they said, ‘Lorin, you know we got your back.”
Upon their return to the Sheriff’s Office Association conference, the first item brought up in front of the entire body was the story about how “Sheriff Nielsen couldn’t tell the difference between guacamole and wasabi,” Nielsen said.
And Mr. Wasabi was born.
One highlight from Nielsen’s retirement ceremony involved former Bannock County Sheriff, Bill Lynn, sharing a story that involved a Pocatello police officer calling him to report that his chief deputy at the time, Nielsen, was passed out drunk in a county vehicle that had skipped up into a flower bed and was no longer moving.
Not long after Lynn made Nielsen his chief deputy in 1989, Lynn got a call at home on a Sunday evening from a Pocatello police officer who said, “‘Sheriff, I just wanted you to know that your chief deputy is drunk, was driving a cop car and has crashed in the middle of a flower bed on 15th and Center,’” Lynn recalled. “And I said, ‘Well, I can tell you one thing, he may be in a flower bed on Center Street, but he ain’t drunk.”
But upon arrival at the hospital, Lynn walked into the emergency room and saw Nielsen and thought to himself, “And damn, if he wasn’t drunk.”
Nielsen wasn’t drunk, but he was sure acting that way, Lynn added.
What had actually happened was Nielsen, who has type 1 diabetes, was driving an unmarked county vehicle and was on the way to the hospital after feeling an insulin reaction coming on. Nielsen actually became hypoglycemic, and as that condition worsens, the body enters a phase commonly known as insulin shock, which can include symptoms such as increased sweating, confused speech and disorientation.
“I don’t remember it but I do remember waking up in the hospital,” Nielsen said about the ordeal, adding that he has never consumed a drop of alcohol in his life. “It scared me greatly and luckily nobody was hurt. But my pride was sure fractured.”
Despite taking verbal jabs for more than an hour, Nielsen ended his ceremony in good spirits and was able to finish his speech absent an emotional tone. Instead, Nielsen concluded what will be just over 41 years of service on June 30 with words indicative of the leadership he provided Southeast Idaho for decades.
“I remember Bill Lynn saying we need to treat the public like they were our mothers,” Nielsen said. “I can’t say that there were too many times that I was not proud to be a Bannock County sheriff. I sure know that in Southeast and East Idaho the respect the public has for law enforcement is still the same. And I promise you the respect we have for you is still the same and is going to get better.”
And in referencing the 1,500 volunteers who assembled to look for evidence regarding the murder of Jeralee Underwood, an 11-year-old newspaper carrier who was killed in 1993, as well as the massive outpouring of support following the Charlotte Fire of 2012 Nielsen continued, “That’s why I’m proud to be a public servant, to serve a public that is that dedicated to taking care of their neighbors. God bless you, my friends. I leave you in good hands. And thank you all, my deputies, all of law enforcement and the public — thank you dearly for your service.”