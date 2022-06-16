FORT HALL — A retired high school science teacher from Fort Hall recently penned a book about helping his students create a project that ultimately resulted in the launch of the first Native American-created payload into orbit on the Space Shuttle Discovery in 1998.
Ed Galindo helped a team of Shoshone-Bannock students propose and win a NASA project award to create a way for astronauts to make fertilizers that could help future space explorers grow crops. And he’s written a paperback book about the amazing project.
The project these high school students undertook was originally planned for college students.
But ultimately Fort Hall students designed and built a system to mix phosphate and water in space to create fertilizer that would help explorers in growing food on other planets.
Galindo was an indigenous science teacher at the Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School for 20 years so it’s a book about his students and himself, he said.
“We launched the first American Indian payload into orbit,” Galindo said.
And Galindo, who co-wrote “Children of the Stars” with friend Lori Lambert, plans a public book signing event on Friday, June 17, for the paperback book.
It will be held at Walrus & Carpenter Books at 251 N. Main St. in downtown Pocatello from 4 to 6 p.m.
Galindo said he’s providing donuts for the event and bookstore owner Will Peterson is providing the coffee.
Book co-author Lori Lambert is a community research associate with Caribou Crossing Educational Research and is also the author of “Research for Indigenous Survival: Indigenous Research Methodologies in the Behavioral Sciences."
Galindo recommends the paperback book as a good read and a way to show high school students what’s possible.
Galindo, who is indigenous but not a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, was at the Space Center with his students to see their project, which ultimately took about 10 years to pull together, launch into orbit after an amazing effort.
Ultimately students designed the successful system and got to watch it fly into space, Galindo writes in the book.
Galindo, who earned a doctorate degree in engineering, is associate director for education and diversity at the NASA Idaho Space Grant Consortium, a former faculty member at the University of Idaho and an affiliate faculty member at both Idaho State University and Utah State University.
He was twice named National Indian Teacher of the Year by the National Indian School Board Association.
But Galindo, who wrote his book over a course of years, said he wants to keep the focus on the students.
Some went on to work in the food industry, some work in the casino industry, some work in fisheries and others went on to get further degrees.
“I wanted to highlight the students themselves and that’s why the book is called 'Children of the Stars,' Galindo said. “Because they’re all stars to me.”