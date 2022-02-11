POCATELLO — Margo Ellis was always up to the task when her granddaughter, Lilianna, needed a handmade Halloween costume, no matter how elaborate.
So Lilianna knew whom to ask when she wanted a truly unique and special stuffed bunny for Easter as a 5 year old.
That first lovable creation, which Ellis made eight years ago, sparked a new business. The now 64-year-old retired first-grade teacher works daily on making her own line of about 20 different soft, flannel stuffed animals.
She calls her business Sew Many Things by M.E., and she sells her critters at craft shows, at occasional First Friday Art Walks in Historic Downtown Pocatello and via a permanent display at Goodbye Hello Crafts and Boutique, 144 N. Main St.
Ellis, who was an accomplished quilter when she agreed to take on a new mission for her granddaughter, found her memorable bunny from a set of patterns for making plush woodland animals.
"It had floppy ears. The shape of the head and body was different," Ellis said. "The arms and legs were floppy. It was different than your regular stuffed animal."
Based on her success, Ellis decided to sew another of the woodland animals — a fox — for her grandson.
"They turned out great and the kids loved them," Ellis said. "My other daughter who lives here asked if I would make some for a baby shower. I made another bunny, another fox and tried a deer and an owl."
Her stuffed animals drew notice when her daughter posted images of them on Facebook.
"She called me and said, 'Mom, would you start taking orders?' I had 15 people who wanted an animal, and we hadn't even planned on that happening," Ellis said.
Her busy time is from October through Christmas. Her standard price for an animal is $20, though some of the more intricate patterns cost a bit more.
Ellis got a new sewing machine for her birthday and sews for a couple of hours just about every night.
Ellis taught for 29 years at Tyhee Elementary School, followed by four years of teaching at Wilcox Elementary School. She often sells stuffed animals to children of her former students.
"It makes me happy when people send me pictures of kids with the animals," Ellis said.
Ellis said income from the stuffed animals helps pay some bills and provides a nice source of spending money, but making them is mostly a labor of love. She said she'll continue with her business for as long as she enjoys it. She also sells hand-sewn felt ornaments around Christmas.