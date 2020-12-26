By Stephanie Bachman-West New Jersey native Barbara Magin knows what it’s like to live in a castle in France. She knows what it’s like to live on an island off the coast of Florida. And she knows what it’s like to live in the middle of the woods in Wyoming. Which is why when the Standrod Mansion, an iconic gem of Pocatello’s history, popped up for sale back in 2018, she recognized there was something special about the home and saw an opportunity for another new experience. “A friend who lives in Pocatello would walk his dog by the mansion every day,” Magin explained. “When he saw that it was for sale, he showed me a picture of it. It struck me as familiar, and so I called up the real estate agent and in about three days was looking at the property and I immediately felt at home. I felt like I was home.” During this visit to the house’s haunting halls, Magin explained that the building seemed to speak to her, and it said just two words: “Help me.” This started Magin’s journey of purchasing and restoring the Standrod Mansion, which was built in 1902 and has been a piece of Pocatello that has kindled the interests of historians and locals alike with its French Renaissance Revival architecture, castle-like exterior, and the tales of ghosts that reside in its rooms. “There are ghosts,” said Magin. “I’ve had experiences with them. And I just told them that I was here to take care of the mansion … and (they’re) welcome to stay.” In order to provide the building with some tender loving care, Magin enlisted the help of Jackson, Wyoming, business MD Roofing to help tackle some of the work that needed to be put into the house to restore it back to its original state. One of the major areas that needed attention was the roof, which was composed of cedar shingles and had rotted to the point that water was leaking into the attic and seeping through floors. Erich Tucker, owner of MD Roofing, explained they had to strip the entire roof and finish it with copper trim work, which gives it a glossy gold sheen and an overall antique look. This work on historical buildings was not new to Tucker and his crew, who had previously worked on the Pauline Memorial Chapel’s roof, owned by the Broadmoor resort, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after it was damaged by hail. “That was a 108- or 120-or-so-year-old roof and it was all slate, and it was all shipped from Italy and so we had to work really hard to find that slate again, and (Magin’s house) is pretty easy compared to that one,” he said with a laugh, although they did run into an obstacle when they had to shovel and vacuum copious amounts of mouse debris, which had been deposited beneath the roof shingles. Although the roofing endeavor took Tucker and his team out of their home state, he explained he was attracted to the idea of working on something like the Standrod house. “I just think it’s an interesting piece of work there in Pocatello,” Tucker said. “Pocatello is an interesting little town and that’s why I took the job … to be honest, it’s kind of (difficult) to ship guys down there to do all that but since it was such a unique build, I was like, ‘Yeah, we’d love to do that.’” Another obstacle that Magin was confronted with was the discovery that the attic was full of bats and bat guano. She hired All American Cleaning & Restoration to tackle the mess, which took four men five days to clean out. They then layered the attic with plastic sheeting and added pads to collect future guano. “From now on, my adventurous crew and I will don Hazmat suits whenever we need to head up to the attic to keep it safe and clean,” she said. The Standrod Mansion, which has sat comfortably on the National Register of Historical Places since 1973, is also receiving extra care such as updated appliances, electrical and plumbing systems and proposed new wood trim around many of the upstairs windows. To further spruce the house up to its original glory, Magin said she’s in the process of applying a new coat of paint to the exterior Victorian wood trim with a new color scheme, comprised of forest green, cream and real gold leaf. “In the spring we will recommence the painting and be working on the front and side porch areas,” she said. As for the ghosts that many claim live in the historical house, Magin said she had experiences with them as early as the first night she moved in. “The first night that I lived there after moving things into the house, I was beyond exhausted, went to bed upstairs, and after a short time heard a lot of crashing and banging downstairs,” she explained. “But I was too tired to go down to inspect. The next morning, when I went downstairs, I found that a very large hand-blown glass vase that had been sitting on the front window ledge had been thrown across the living room wooden floor, landing so hard that it dented the wood. Neither its glass stopper or the vase itself sustained damage from the incident.” Another example of things going bump in the night centered around a Victorian lamp she’d brought to the house from her home in Jackson. She’d placed the lamp at the end of the sofa in the same living room where the incident of the vase took place, and when she came downstairs one morning, she’d found another strange discovery. “I found the bulb, out of the socket, sitting about 3 feet away on an end table,” she said. “Even if the bulb had come loose, it would have fallen to the sofa, but no, something unscrewed it and placed it on the end table without breakage. Those were my first two encounters with things moving without a logical explanation.” Since then Magin has had several incidents with brand new light bulbs getting blown by unknown energy bursts, and even once said she saw something while standing on the back porch at dusk. What appeared to be a large, white, translucent figure of an unknown creature floated across the backyard and disappeared, and although she and a few others looked for tracks, they never found anything to hint something had been there. “The yards are all enclosed by fencing, so the entity would’ve had to open the back gate and the dogs would have barked,” she said. “You know, it was silent, and it … just sort of flew along … and that was that. It was weird.” She explained that the strange incidents don’t occur too often, and although she hasn’t experienced any temperature drops in the house, she said several of her friends do notice cold spots or get nauseous in certain rooms. There was also an incident where one of her friends heard a loud and menacing growl coming from upstairs when he was alone in the house at the time. Magin, who said she has experienced many unusual and unexplainable events during her travels all over the world, finds nothing at the Standrod house has truly surprised or shocked her. “I had a sit-down with the ghosts early on and laughingly told them ‘You’re welcome to be here, I have no problem with you being in the house, just don’t hurt my stuff,’” she said. “‘I’m doing the best I can to bring this house back to the way your family took care of it in the past and so you’re very welcome to stay.’ After our tete-a-ectoplasm chats…except for the instances already mentioned, I have experienced nothing, no interference of any kind.” While Magin is striving to restore the house, it is in animal humane work where her true passions lie, she explained. In 1994 she founded the nonprofit charity PCFund for Animals, which was named after a dog she rescued in New Jersey. Magin also became an SPCA cruelty investigation officer. Her humane work also includes animal rescue. To this end, animals that she rescues become her family, she said. That number changes constantly, but at the moment her family includes 16 furry critters including dogs, cats, chinchillas, guinea pigs, rats and a hamster, all of which she takes with her to her private residences. This isn’t including her rescue horse and draft mule, both retirees from the U.S. Forest Service, who currently reside at a farm in Driggs. “All my animals are rescues,” Magin said. “I welcome the unwanted, the unloved, the abused. The motto of my charity is: May all be fed and sheltered, free from fear, pain and suffering.” Magin explained that none of her animals have reacted to any spiritual phenomenon at the Standrod house. “I find this very surprising,” she said. “Especially as animals are normally highly sensitive to paranormal activity, and so I feel that the spirits are definitely animal friendly.” But just as Magin rescues animals, she is also rescuing the Standrod house. Her desire to see the house tended and cared for has been proven by two years of repairs and restorations, and she plans to continue to fix up the areas that have needed attention for several years now. It was one of the reasons she purchased the historic mansion in the first place, she said. “The house is mine, but it really belongs to Idaho, to Pocatello,” she said. “It deserves the restoration work. So I’m happy to do the work on the house and make the house happy and whole again.”
