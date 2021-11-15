TWIN FALLS — Residents of a roughly 5-mile area of Twin Falls County just east of the city have reported a recent flurry of conflicts involving mountain lions, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Terry Thompson, regional communications manager with the department’s Magic Valley office, said it’s been confirmed that four goats in a residential yard were killed about three weeks ago as a result of a mountain lion attack.
A week later, Thompson said a resident of the area reported that a mountain lion had killed a llama. Thompson said the llama had already been buried, so a mountain lion can’t be confirmed as the cause of death.
Furthermore Thompson said Fish and Game received a call of a homeowner whose turkey was killed and calls of missing cats, none of which have been confirmed as mountain lion depredation.
“We have since had homeowners report dead deer in their yard,” Thompson said, adding the carcasses weren’t reported promptly and had been mostly consumed, making it difficult to confirm their attacker.
Thompson said there’s also been recent confirmation of a mountain lion being seen during the day east of Twin Falls and north of Kimberly, including via doorbell video camera images.
Thompson emphasized that there have historically been mountain lions in Idaho neighborhoods, but sightings are likely on the rise, especially in Blaine County, due to the increased use of doorbell cameras.
“Any time we have increased lion sightings and activity in residential neighborhoods we take that as an opportunity to educate residents how to be safe and how not to attract a lion into their yard,” Thompson said.
In a recent press release about mountain lion safety, Fish and Game reminded the public to never run from a mountain lion, which can trigger a predator’s instinct to chase. Furthermore, never turn your back on a mountain lion and yell loudly, avoiding a high-pitched scream, which may resemble the sound of wounded wildlife.
It’s best to slowly back away from a mountain lion while maintaining eye contact, according to the press release. Report mountain lion sightings to Fish and Game.