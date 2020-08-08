POCATELLO — Residents are being told to prepare to evacuate because of a wildfire that's burning near the Bannock County Sheriff's Office in south Pocatello.
The blaze was reported around 2:05 p.m. Saturday and quickly consumed multiple vehicles near a house along South Fifth Avenue just south of the Sheriff's Office.
The fire has resulted in traffic delays on South Fifth Avenue and the public is being encouraged to avoid the area until further notice.
The blaze is threatening multiple homes and residents in the area have been alerted by the Sheriff's Office that they might need to evacuate.
Firefighters are currently trying to contain the out-of-control blaze.
The Sheriff's Office said that as of 2:40 p.m. Saturday the fire had not resulted in any injuries.
Authorities said they don't yet know what caused the fire.
Deputies said that the fire is not currently threatening the Sheriff's Office, which also houses the Bannock County Jail, but the flames are burning nearby.
