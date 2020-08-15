POCATELLO — Residents who live near Chinese Peak are being told to be prepared to evacuate because of a brush fire.
The fire was reported around 6:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of American and Barton roads.
Reports indicate that the flames have already spread to multiple sheds and are threatening nearby homes.
Police are telling residents who live in the area to be ready to evacuate if the fire continues to spread.
Firefighters from Pocatello, the Bureau of Land Management and other local fire departments have responded to the blaze and are trying to extinguish it.
We have not received any reports that the fire has caused any injuries.
Police are shutting down some of the roads in the Chinese Peak area because of the fire and the public is being encouraged to stay away until the flames are out.
