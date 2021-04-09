A nonprofit affiliated with First Baptist Church of Pocatello is converting a former downtown fitness facility into a rescue mission with a warming shelter, a food pantry, life skills programs and housing for at-risk populations.
Valley Mission's new home will be the former Metropolitan Health Spa building at 442 N. Arthur Ave. The expanded operation will be run by a combination of paid staff and a large team of volunteers, who will provide skills training and a host of other services.
The food pantry team alone already consists of about 60 volunteers from First Baptist Church and the community. The facility will also have a constant security presence and a small apartment for an on-site manager.
"We're raising a ton of cash right now from places that we wouldn't have expected," Valley Mission Executive Director Karl Pettit said, adding the nonprofit is also pursuing grants. "People from the community have heard about this and thrown $10,000 at us or $5,000 at us."
The swimming pool and hot tubs at the former fitness center will be filled in to make way for a commercial kitchen and dining area, and racquetball courts will be converted into a food pantry and commercial laundromat. The Rev. Jim Jones, of Blazing Grace Church, who is a former executive chef, will oversee the kitchen and also intends to help with job training.
Pettit said the warming shelter will have space for up to 12 people. The Valley Mission warming shelter program, which had been based out of First Baptist Church, was suspended throughout the winter due to COVID-19, but United Way of Southeastern Idaho funded vouchers redeemable at the Thunderbird Motel to temporarily fill the need for the homeless on cold nights.
There will also be eight dormitories, providing temporary housing for people enrolled in Valley Mission's four- to six-month life skills program. The facility will include four apartments that will offer basic housing for graduates of Valley Mission training.
Valley Mission is planning instruction in areas such as financial planning, mental health counseling, life recovery skills, spiritual development, relationship building and parenting. Another priority will be helping clients earn their GED diplomas.
Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency will assist with financial training. Idaho State University and the Idaho Department of Labor will also help deliver services. A team of Valley Mission life coaches will meet with clients two times per month for a year.
"We've discovered visiting several rescue missions in the country that if you put somebody in a four- to six-month program you can get them back on their feet," Pettit said.
Pettit said Valley Mission anticipates accepting referrals for its programs and its temporary housing from the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center and Aid for Friends.
Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu believes the facility will be a good resource to prevent recidivism among people getting released from the county jail.
"I think it's a different approach but I think it's definitely worth venturing into and maybe trying to provide those services outside of that jail setting," Manu said.
Dr. Georgia Milan with the Pocatello Free Clinic will help design a health clinic at the facility, and she plans to make her staff available for occasional health screenings.
A few local hair stylists will volunteer to staff an on-site hair salon, which will be available to prepare clients for job interviews.
In 2010, First Baptist Church opened a food pantry in its church building at 408 N. Arthur Ave. The pantry expanded to become Valley Mission in 2017, offering a small warming shelter to provide temporary lodging for homeless people on especially cold nights. The nonprofit also started offering services pertaining to health, relationships, nutrition, education and career training.
Grace Lutheran Church, Blazing Grace Church and Gate City Christian Church have committed to help with funding and volunteer staffing at Valley Mission, and First Baptist Church anticipates other local congregations will join in.
First Baptist Church sold some property it owned on Philbin Road to help finance the purchase and renovation of the old fitness center, said the church's pastor, Mike Popovich. Popovich said his church had revenue to cover 40% of the project's cost and took out a loan for another 40% of the total. Grace Lutheran loaned Valley Mission the remaining 20%.
Popovich had ministered in other communities in which local churches formed rescue missions. He began making plans to introduce the concept to Southeast Idaho when he moved here a decade ago and discovered there was no local rescue mission.
Pettit knows of one family in which five generations have relied upon food pantries such as Valley Mission's program. His hope is that the heightened emphasis on education and teaching life skills will help families break out of habitual cycles and become more self-sufficient.
Registered sex offenders won't be eligible for the Valley Mission programming due to the building's proximity to Pocatello High School.
Pettit said the need for affordable housing in the community is more critical now than ever, especially among the population of people who are reentering society after being incarcerated.
"One of the statistics people like to talk about is Pocatello is second in the state to Boise in its homeless population," Pettit said. "We want to get people off the streets and into success."