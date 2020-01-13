A new report has ranked Idaho as the sixth best state in which to retire.
The study, by Blacktower Financial Management Group, factored life expectancy, average property prices, percentage of the population that is 60 and over, cost of living and crime.
The No. 1 state in the study was Iowa. Idaho also trailed Minnesota, Vermont, Wisconsin and Nebraska.
Alaska was ranked as the worst state for retirees, just behind Hawaii, which was ranked 49th.
The study found the average Idaho resident lives to be 79 years old. The study also found 22.06 percent of the population is 60 and over, and average price of property is $277,626.