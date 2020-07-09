CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Staff at a Wyoming junior high school repeatedly used “derogatory and/or insensitive language” and students made racist, homophobic and otherwise derogatory comments toward peers leading up to a homophobic and racist incident, an investigation found.
Some staff said they feared retaliation if they reported discriminatory bullying at McCormick Junior High School in Cheyenne, according to a report on the investigation obtained through a lawsuit filed by media outlets including the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and The Associated Press and an advocacy group.
The investigation resulted from anti-gay flyers with a racist statement that a student posted at the school in March 2019. In the aftermath, school officials suspended the student, the principal resigned and the Cheyenne-area school district took steps to make its policies and culture more inclusive for minority and LGBTQ students and those with disabilities.