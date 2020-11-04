Incumbent state Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, soundly defeated her Democratic challenger Travis Oler in Tuesday’s election for Idaho House District 31B.
When the last of the unofficial results were counted just before midnight Tuesday, Young had tallied 12,390 votes, or 63.8 percent of the total ballots cast, compared with Oler’s 7,040 votes, or 36.2 percent of the ballots — a 27.5 point victory for Young that earned her a second term in the state Legislature.
There were very few contested races on the county-specific ballot. In the county sheriff’s race, with all 29 county precincts counted, Republican Sheriff Craig Rowland defeated challenger Vaughn LeFevre with 16,113 votes (85.46 percent) to LeFevre’s 2,741 votes (14.54 percent).
There were 22,715 registered voters in Bingham County with 20,255 votes cast, a staggering 89.17 percent turnout.
Bingham County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said there were 4,000 same-day voter registrations in the county Tuesday.
“We didn’t anticipate the number of same-day registrations that we saw,” Eckhardt said Tuesday night. “We had a lot of people request canceling their absentee ballots to vote in person.”
Eckhardt said that, as a result, officials had to send out copies of ballots to be tallied by a four-person tally board at each precinct.