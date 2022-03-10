POCATELLO — A much anticipated multi-million-dollar renovation project that is expected to transform Idaho State University's Holt Arena is underway as of early last week, with on-and-off construction scheduled through August 2023.
The north side interior of Holt Arena is the first section to undergo demolition, making room for new, more modern seating, a new turf field, elevators, entryway and tunnel improvements, and new and premium seating options.
Pauline Thiros, athletic director at ISU, said renovations to the arena's north side will be completed by the 2022 football season so the facility can host games.
After this year's football season ends, renovations will start again on Holt Arena's south side. The entire project, which has been fully funded by an investment from Idaho Central Credit Union, is expected to be finished by fall 2023.
"It is exciting to see demolition underway, as it marks the beginning of a plan to dramatically improve our athletics facilities," Thiros said. "Thanks to ICCU, the student and fan experience will be significantly elevated. We have always been proud of Holt Arena and this renovation represents new life and a new era for the iconic venue."
The more than 50-year-old arena, which has served as a community gathering place since it opened to fans in 1970, will be entirely closed to the public for safety and expediency while each renovation phase is in progress.
The Holt Arena upgrades will be accompanied by a new $11.5 million alumni center in the arena's backyard. Construction for the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center is already underway and the building is expected to be finished by spring 2023.
"This is an upgrade that's been needed in Holt Arena for quite some time," Thiros said of the renovations. "The seats will be a little bit larger, they'll be more comfortable, more durable, and the arena's new look will be very much enhanced, making for a much more dynamic game day environment for sure."