A rural Bingham County farming family has found a higher purpose for a pair of unused granaries, converting them into a cozy home.
A Blackfoot family is pursuing a new way to profit from three other unused granaries in Lava Hot Springs, making them into top-notch living space to serve as an Airbnb.
The families are capitalizing on a nationwide trend of farm families repurposing old granaries into homes.
About three months ago, Pat Hughes and some relatives came up with the concept for their innovative housing project in Bingham County.
They connected the round, steel structures with a square, wooden building made from reclaimed barn wood taken from the same property, using a cardboard model they assembled as their guide.
It sounded easy enough. But at times it seemed akin to putting a round peg into a square hole.
"It’s taken quite a bit of head-scratching,” Hughes said. “But we all got together and figured it out,”
Hughes’ niece Jill Weadick, an interior designer with Home Stylus of Idaho Falls, helped with the design details.
“This project is bending my design thinking off the leading edge and into circles,” she said. “To make an agriculture receptacle into a comfortable home is an exciting challenge, one I’m up for. It’s been so much fun to help with design details. Because of a COVID-19 death in the family this project came alive, wasn’t planned, and finances were tight, so we’ve been repurposing. I’ve found sales for my clients that have made financing this project easier and less stressful.”
Like many building projects, it's taken more time than originally planned. Construction was estimated at three months but that’s stretched out longer. However, overall the project has been worth the wait and the work.
Two entrances welcome visitors into a warm, wood structure. Just inside the back door, a wood-burning stove invites visitors to hurry in to take the chill off, while a more formal invitation is offered at the main entrance in the front.
A laundry room and a comfortable-sized bathroom fit in between these spaces and through a door to one granary is a spacious living area. The other granary is divided into two bedrooms with a loft above for a future bedroom.
Each granary is roomy, measuring 21 feet in diameter with 14-foot-high walls, crowned by the circular steel ceiling that stretches another 20 feet at its peak. Hughes cut huge openings for windows into the steel and his brother Ron Hughes, a classic auto craftsman by trade, cut the iron that frames the windows and welded and finished them with resilient auto body paint. The windows have been placed to offer optimal views.
“The metal seal makes them practically bullet proof and they’re designed to fit in the curve of the granary so it all works,” Hughes said.
Some of the steel walls will be lined with strips of corrugated metal and others warmed with cedar wood into an inviting space. Other walls will be lined with sheet rock. Fitting sheet rock to a curved wall has been a challenge too. The family learned that sheetrock can be lightly sprayed with water and gently bent to fit the distinctive curve of a granary wall.
After a lifetime of living in different locations and working different jobs, Hughes heeded the call to return to where he spent some of his childhood. In our fast-moving, high-tech world that sometimes seems to leave its agricultural roots behind, Hughes welcomes both back, along with lots of fresh air, open spaces and quiet.
“Right now I live in town next to the railroad tracks,” Hughes said.
On a hill just outside Lava Hot Springs, a Blackfoot family is repurposing three other granaries into an Airbnb. The project came with a bonus — as with the Hughes family, the Wixom family project drew an already close-knit family even closer.
It all started when Wixom decided a repurposed granary would be a fun backyard project. The family located a granary, purchased it, dismantled it and reassembled it in Wixom’s backyard.
“I didn’t have a granary here at my home in Blackfoot but I’d seen it done before on Pinterest,” he said.
But his backyard project moved to the back burner when a new idea came about. The new project evolved into a business in another town and included three granaries, also involving two of Wixom’s sons and their wives.
“I talked to my son Wes and asked him if he wanted to build an Airbnb so when I retire I could take care of it. The more I talked to Wes, my other son, Adam got involved and we all decided to go for it,” Wixom said. “At first my wife thought we were all crazy.”
The complex includes two honeymoon suites, and a larger area with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and living room area.
Another challenge was hiring contractors to work on the project while the family tended to their full-time jobs. Wixom is a barber and hair dresser in Blackfoot and all have extensive building experience.
“We had several contractors who wouldn’t even call us back, but finally we hired a framer from Pocatello whose wife thought it would be fun and talked him into it, even though he had no idea how to do it.” Wixom said. “He agreed to do the first one and work by the hour, and if that worked out okay, he’d do the other two.”
The Wixom family also had trouble finding a plumber who would tackle the project.
“We looked all over the place and eventually we found one and each contractor wanted to be part of it. We had really good, fun times with these people and it’s been a fun thing to do,” Wixom said.
The project has been a head turner in the small town.
“Our electrician said he’s surprised there are not car wrecks as people drive by and suddenly stop to take pictures,” Wixom said.
While the project is taking longer than the initial Christmas season target, the family is pleased with the progress, challenges and all.
“Finishing a round building is a real challenge in our minds, “Wixom said. “It takes a lot of thinking out-of-the-box. There were times we sat around the kitchen table and asked ourselves how we can make this work.”