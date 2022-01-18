Over 20 regional human rights and religious organizations took a stand over the weekend in a letter against recent antisemitic incidents in Idaho, including spray-painted swastikas and flyers distributed in Boise which described the COVID-19 pandemic as a Jewish plot.
The central message of the letter, signed by Joann Muneta of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, was for Idaho to “wake up” because “We can’t afford to be silent!” Other organizations, including the Idaho Human Rights Commission and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, supported the letter.
“Can this really be happening in our supposedly law-abiding state in these supposedly enlightened times?” the letter said. “The roots of hate when allowed to spread hurt not just the Jews, but all minorities, and eventually all of society.”
In the past 13 months, swastikas have appeared in tunnels on the Boise Greenbelt and the Anne Frank Memorial near downtown Boise, on a building near one of downtown’s busiest areas, on flyers at an anti-President Joe Biden Protest that was held near Boise Airport, and on a St. Luke’s hospital in McCall. In December, antisemitic fliers were distributed in Boise’s North End neighborhood.
The swastika is the symbol of Nazi Germany, whose leader Adolf Hitler carried out a genocide that murdered more than 10 million people, including six million Jews. Holocaust victims were starved in ghettos, killed in trucks the Nazis engineered to pump in carbon monoxide, shot and worked to death, among other methods of murder.
After swastikas appeared on the St. Luke’s hospital in McCall in September, longtime Coeur d’Alene human rights activist Tony Stewart told the Idaho Press it is important to take a stand against hate.
“My advice is it’s extremely important for the leaders of the county and city to speak out with one voice and condemn it,” Stewart said.
The letter sent over the weekend called for law enforcement to “uproot whoever is responsible” for the vandalism, for leaders to acknowledge the incidents and champion inclusion and for children and others to be educated about hate, violence and genocide.
“We need a stop to odious comparisons of actions supporting health practices with the Holocaust,” the letter said.
Previously, leaders have condemned these acts. However, not all officials have signed on.
In 2020, after the Anne Frank Memorial was vandalized, the Idaho Republican Party put out a statement which was endorsed by two party officials, Gov. Brad Little, the congressional delegation and five area mayors, denouncing the incident and separate protests at Central District Health board members’ homes.
The original version of the statement showed it was intended to be signed by Republican and Democrat party officials, Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.
In the end, McLean and the Democrats put out their own statements.
McGeachin declined to sign the GOP statement or talk to the Idaho Press about the vandalism, as reported by the Idaho Press at the time.