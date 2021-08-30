Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s regional drive-thru COVID-19 testing program has been moved to a larger location at Idaho State University’s Eames Complex to accommodate increasing demand.
Drive-thru testing at the ISU facility, located at 1999 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello, started on Monday and will be available on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for as long as the testing effort requires a large space.
Statewide, officials say COVID-19 vaccination rates are also on the rise.
The increased demand for testing and vaccinations comes as COVID-19 transmission is skyrocketing locally. On Monday, SIPH reported there were 491 new COVID-19 cases within the region for the week of Aug. 24 through Aug. 30. Of those cases, 261 were from Bannock County, 104 were from Bingham County, 45 were from Power County, 27 were from Caribou County, 20 were from Bear Lake County, 20 were from Franklin County, eight were from Butte County and six were from Oneida County.
SIPH Director Maggie Mann worries many people aren’t getting vaccinated because their symptoms aren’t severe and they’re mistaking them for the common cold or allergies. Nonetheless, they can still spread the coronavirus.
“We really encourage people if they’re having symptoms to get in and get tested,” Mann said. “We’ve heard people say, ‘I just thought it was allergies or I was getting bothered by wildfire smoke,’ and they turn out to be positive.”
SIPH partners with Express Lab, 444 Hospital Way, on the testing program. Early in the pandemic, the district conducted its drive-thru testing at Holt Arena but later moved the testing program to the Express Lab facility after demand waned.
“They were overwhelmed. They didn’t have space for parking,” Mann said of Express Lab.
Holt was booked for football games, so Mann said ISU offered the Eames Complex for testing.
Signs at the Eames Complex direct cars to parking spaces. People can remain inside of their vehicles while staff bring out paperwork and perform tests. Results of rapid tests, if they’re requested, will be returned promptly. For those who are symptomatic, a PCR test will also be conducted in a laboratory setting, with results coming back the following day. Mann explained false negatives can sometimes surface with the rapid test.
“We have had situations where people who are rapid tested are negative and go about their business. A day later they get the PCR back and it’s positive,” Mann explained.
SIPH spokesperson Tracy McCulloch said the test costs $95. For people who don’t have insurance policies that cover the test, SIPH will pick up the fee, she said. People also don’t need a doctor’s order to get the drive-thru test, which is administered under a standing order by Dr. Luis Fernandez, who is the overseeing doctor over the testing program.
“We’re trying to eliminate barriers and make it easy for people to get tested,” McCulloch said.
The good news regarding the pandemic is statewide data shows thousands of people are now rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated.
And that number has been rising week by week lately as an onslaught of new COVID-19 infections — fueled by the delta variant — pushes Idaho hospitals to their breaking point. Those hospitalized during the surge are predominantly unvaccinated.
The number of people newly vaccinated each week in Idaho fell consistently from the peak of more than 90,000 in early April down to less than 12,000 in early July, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. But vaccinations picked up in mid-July, around when coronavirus cases began to quickly rise again after the delta variant became dominant nationwide. Weekly vaccinations rose more than 10 percent each week since July 11, the Post Register found, rising above 20,000 weekly for the first two weeks of August.
In years of researching people’s decisions to get vaccinated against measles or hypothetical diseases, University of Idaho vaccine attitudes researcher Bert Baumgaertner has found relationships between age, trust in science or government, news media outlet of choice, and proximity to outbreaks. Put simply, vaccine hesitancy is caused by more than just misinformation, he said.
“Hesitancy is far more complicated than we initially suspected,” Baumgaertner said.
It’s too soon to tell whether FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will influence many people to get vaccinated, he said.
Anecdotally, people on social media may say it made a difference. But those people may not represent broader public opinion, Baumgaertner said.
“I think the biggest indicator will just be looking at if we get a big uptick in vaccination rates,” he said.
Amy Gamett, clinical services director at Eastern Idaho Public Health, leads vaccine clinics for the health agency that spans eight mostly rural counties in the region. Over the past five weeks, vaccinators have asked incoming patients what motivated them to get vaccinated now. The main answer has been the delta variant, Gamett said, but others were rising virus cases, school starting, travel, work and conversations with family or medical providers.
Not surprisingly, Gamett is seeing students come in as the school year begins. But at back-to-school clinics, she is seeing a surprising trend: “We gave almost as many second doses.”
Gamett said it was “eye opening” to learn that so many people had forgone a second dose because they were either busy or didn’t have easy access.
In the Idaho Falls area, Arlene Cranford, a 56-year-old cancer survivor, worried about what side effects the COVID-19 vaccine might bring. Until she realized that no matter what, she was at risk.
If Cranford caught the delta variant, she and her partner, who has rheumatoid arthritis, might not survive, she realized.
“Between his issues and my issues, it could kill us,” Cranford said of COVID-19.
She waited for the vaccine until she could no longer wait. People are dying all around, she thought, and “I didn’t want to be part of the problem anymore.” She read news about mounting deaths in Florida.
“It was that moment where I decided either way I’m at risk,” Cranford said. “If the government is going to pay for the vaccine, then we need to pay attention and realize it’s all an issue.”
On Wednesday, she walked into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic run by Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls. And she got her first shot of the Pfizer/Bio-N-Tech vaccine.