POCATELLO — Customers waited for up to two hours Saturday to buy to-go bags of popcorn from a family-owned movie theater seeking to generate revenue while its doors are closed because of coronavirus.
During the curbside popcorn promotion at Reel Theatre, 310 E. Oak St., hosted from 3 to 6 p.m., the theater's parking lot was filled and cars were lined up for blocks waiting to enter. Saundra Lewis, who owns the theater with her husband Clesie, said the popper couldn't keep up with demand.
The theater will host a longer curbside popcorn carry-out sale from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Lewis vows she'll be more prepared with a large supply of popcorn at the ready. She's charging $5 for each 130-ounce bag, which is $1.50 cheaper than the normal movie theater price.
"The love and support from the community ... I get choked up every time I think about it," Lewis said. "This community is just amazing."
Initially, Lewis admits she didn't think coronavirus would affect her business much, given that she operates a small theater. The Reel, however, chose to close on March 17, as theaters have done throughout the country, to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus strain causing a pandemic and overwhelming hospitals worldwide, COVID-19.
"There was no way we would put anybody in jeopardy," Lewis said.
Initially, Lewis believed her family's only recourse was to pray for a short-lived outbreak. She got the idea for curbside popcorn sales from some regular customers who often stop by the theater just to pick up popcorn to take home. Lewis explained her family makes its popcorn with coconut oil rather than canola oil or a canola oil blend, and customers notice a quality difference.
"I think ours is the best, and I think the reason why is I pop it in coconut oil," Lewis said, adding using coconut oil was standard practice when she made popcorn while working at a local drive-in theater during high school.
Lewis said her daughter, Trisha Kennedy, also works at the theater, and her other daughters, local teacher Jennifer McIntosh and Idaho Department of Labor employee Katie Taylor, wanted to help with the sale.
Lewis thought having them all work would be "overkill" — until the initial post about the promotion drew more than 45,000 page views.
During the initial curbside popcorn sale, Lewis also allowed up to five people at a time inside the lobby to buy popcorn. On Saturday, she'll ask customers to all wait in their cars while popcorn is delivered to them.
She said anyone on staff who prepares or carries popcorn will be wearing rubber gloves, and workers have been washing their hands frequently and sanitizing preparation surfaces often. Furthermore, each order of popcorn is covered with Saran wrap.
Though Lewis has no idea how long the coronavirus scare will persist, she's feeling a lot more optimistic now about weathering the closure, thanks to the community's response to her popcorn sales.
"I think it will help us immensely," Lewis said. "It will help us pay some bills so we can open up our doors when this craziness is over and have a big movie party on our opening day."