The former Red Lobster Building near Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, pictured above, is planned to be demolished to make way for an Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, according to a building permit application.
The businessmen planning to locate an Olive Garden Italian Restaurant at the former location of the Chubbuck Red Lobster intend to construct an all-new building, according to a building permit application.
The building permit application was filed on Sept. 28 by Olive Garden Holdings, LLC, located in Orlando, Florida. The project is planned in the vicinity of Pine Ridge Mall at 4105 Yellowstone Ave.
According to the document, plans are to demolish the existing 6,729-square-foot structure, where Red Lobster was formerly located, and to build a new 6,489-square-foot restaurant. The applicant estimated the value of the new construction at $2.5 million.
The single-story building will have space for 209 occupants, the paperwork shows.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said the permit can't be issued until the applicant submits additional required information, including listing a builder. England said the applicant has not yet offer a timeline for construction.
The closest Olive Garden restaurants to the Pocatello-Chubbuck area are in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls and Logan, Utah.
The announcement of the Chubbuck Olive Garden comes on the heels of another national chain announcing the opening of a Pocatello location.
The San Francisco-based Old Navy retail clothing company announced last month that it is going to open a store on Pocatello’s north side in February 2022 in the former Staples office supply building.