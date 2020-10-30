POCATELLO — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Bannock County is doing things a little differently this year, but its mission remains the same: providing warm meals and shelter, gifts and other assistance to local people in need during the holidays and throughout the year.
And officials say they will need more help than ever to accomplish that this year.
On a national level, “The Salvation Army expects to see a greater need for our services – more than any in recent history,” according to a news release. “Unemployment rates are expected to be 10%-11%, and based on the increased service we’ve already provided this year due to COVID-19, we need resources to serve up to 155% more people with Christmas assistance.”
The Salvation Army outpost in Pocatello is also anticipating a greater need this year for similar reasons. That’s why it is starting its Red Kettle Campaign earlier than usual in Bannock County.
Officer in-charge Lt. Ernie Evans says they’re planning to hold their kickoff on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will take place online only. Evans hopes the move will make it possible to reach more people while also keeping everyone safe.
Those who would like to participate in the event, which will include an auction and some entertainment, can do so on “The Salvation Army - Pocatello, ID” Facebook page. The kickoff will also be posted on “The Salvation Army Pocatello Outpost” page on YouTube.
Evans said they’re trying to raise $14,000 during the opening event.
“We are attempting to raise the exact number we raised last year on our kettle kickoff,” Evans said. “This will go a long ways towards our ultimate goal.”
And that’s a lofty one.
Evans says they want to raise a total of $93,000 — all of which would stay in the community — during this year’s campaign. That’s nearly $20,000 more than last year’s goal, but it’s still on the low end of what they think they’ll need.
That’s one of the reasons why officials are making some other changes to their Red Kettle Campaign this year.
They are moving to an all-volunteer format — something Bingham County’s campaign does as well.
“This is a format that we have seen work (in other locations) and it is one that we, as an army, are attempting to switch to nationally. It actually was the first format of the program. Here locally, we spent $28,000 on staffing those locations,” Evans said, adding that that’s enough to run the soup kitchen for a year. “We would prefer to be able to utilize those funds to grow what we can offer in Bannock County.”
Evans says they have a large and generous volunteer force in the community, and he believes it’s possible to achieve an all-volunteer campaign.
But they will need help. They have roughly 6,500, two-hour shifts to fill.
Evans encourages people to get involved.
“For your two hours of time, it could mean warm shelter, a full belly and helping others in our community who need it most,” Evans said.
People can sign up to be a bell ringer at the The Salvation Army outpost in Pocatello, located at 400 North Fourth Avenue.
Evans said some people have shied away from helping this year because of COVID-19, but they are taking precautions to keep people safe. They plan to sanitize buckets regularly, maintain social distancing guidelines and utilize masks.
“Please, for the love of all that’s good, volunteer,” Evans said. “Come help the community.”
Evans also encourages people to donate financially this year.
Between people carrying less cash and coins and doing more shopping online, the closure of some businesses, and unemployment rates, Evans is concerned that donations may be down at a time when they need them most.
People can donate at Red Kettles that will be set up at Albertsons, Smith’s, Fred Meyer, Hobby Lobby, C-A-L Ranch and Walmart.
An exciting change this year, Evans said, is that Walmart will also be allowing customers to round up the cost of their purchases. The additional funds will go toward the Red Kettle Campaign.
People can also make donations online at redkettlepocatello.org. In addition, Evans said, The Salvation Army can provide donation links for businesses and clubs that want to host a kettle. Those interested in learning more can call 208-232-5318.
Evans asks people to contribute what they can to this year’s campaign.
“The Salvation Army has always been and will always be the Army of Hope,” he said. “Every donation that you give goes into our community and helps others to receive that hope. Over the years we have used many slogans to express this reality, but in such a time as this, none better than ‘Hope is Greater than Fear.’ Please help us be that hope for those who need it most in Bannock County.”