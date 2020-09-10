Summer came to an abrupt halt in Southeast Idaho this week as record high temperatures were met with record lows for at least two cities in the region, according to the National Weather Service.
On Saturday, Pocatello experienced its first 100-degree day ever recorded during the month of September, the latest Pocatello has ever recorded a 100-degree day, meteorologist Andrew McKaughan of the National Weather Service told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday afternoon.
Then, a powerful surge of cold air from Canada brought hurricane-strength winds into the region Sunday through Tuesday resulting in Pocatello recording a record low on Wednesday of just 27 degrees. The 27 degrees recorded at Pocatello Regional Airport broke the previous record of 28 degrees set in 1976.
Residents living south of Pocatello reported seeing the first dusting of snow of the seasom.
While the cold front brought devastating wind to Southeast Idaho and northern Utah, it also unleashed snow in several surrounding states including Colorado, Montana and Wyoming.
“This weather is definitely pretty extreme and this system that came through was quite unusual,” McKaughan said. “In Denver it went from around 100 degrees to seeing a few inches of snow the very next day. That is definitely not something we are used to seeing in this region.”
McKaughan said a deep trough dug in out of Canada, bringing strong northern and northeastern wind gusts through much of the Intermountain West. Cold air came rushing in behind those strong winds bringing a temperature drop throughout the region of about 25 to 30 degrees within less than two hours, McKaughan added.
The Idaho National Laboratory recorded wind gusts as strong as 77 miles per hour and Salt Lake City recorded gusts upwards of 80 miles per hour, McKaughan said.
Another high-pressure ridge is climbing into the region as of Thursday evening, which will again push the mercury back up into the 90s, said McKaughan, adding that the system will remain until about Sunday or Monday.
“Our average for this time of year is in the upper 70s so we will see temperatures about 10 degrees higher than normal for the next few days or so,” McKaughan said. “In fact, for a good portion of this month it looks like we will be about 10 degrees warmer than usual.”
Later next week another low-pressure system, this time from the area of the Pacific Ocean, will likely hit the area, lowering temperatures again; however, this system will be quite warmer than the one from the Canada and Alaska area early this week, McKaughan said.
The higher than normal September weather combined with a minimal precipitation outlook suggests there will be nominal natural relief for firefighters battling blazes in much of the Western U.S., particularly Oregon and California, McKaughan added.
Idaho Falls set a record high for Sept. 5 at 97 degrees, breaking the prior record of 94 degrees set in 1955 and tying the city’s hottest day in September, set in 1950. Other record highs for Sept. 5 were set in Burley and Challis, which both reached 98 degrees, and Stanley, which reached 91 degrees. The hot weather continued on Sunday, with Challis setting a new daily record high of 92 degrees.
Stanley mirrored the weather experienced in Pocatello, also recording a record low on Wednesday of 19 degrees, which tied the previous record set in 1977, McKaughan said.