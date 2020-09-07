Two days after Pocatello experienced its first 100-degree day ever recorded during the month of September, a cold front started moving into Eastern Idaho on Monday, bringing extremely strong gusts of wind.
Prior to Saturday, Pocatello had never had a 100-degree day during September since the first temperature records were kept in 1939, according to the National Weather Service.
The city's previous record temperature for Sept. 5 was 98 degrees in 1976. Idaho Falls set a record high for Sept. 5 at 97 degrees, breaking the prior record of 94 degrees set in 1955 and tying the city's hottest day in September, set in 1950.
Other record highs for Sept. 5 were set in Burley and Challis, which both reached 98 degrees, and Stanley, which reached 91 degrees. The hot weather continued on Sunday, with Challis setting a new daily record high of 92 degrees. Pocatello's high temperature on Sunday was 93 degree.
Strong northerly winds from the arrival of the front started Sunday night and continued into Monday morning. Meteorologist Nicole DeSmet said the gusts were expected to pick up Monday afternoon, reaching up to 55 mph.
"It's pretty abnormal for the northerly wind to blow that strong, and it's very unusual for September to have that strong of a wind from the north," DeSmet said.
The National Weather Service warned that temperatures would drop early Tuesday and that gardeners and vegetable farmers should cover their crops. The forecast for the Pocatello area called for a chance of snow between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday. The Pocatello area weather is expected to get even colder on Tuesday night, dipping down to 30 degrees.
"All of the Snake Plain is looking to have freeze conditions," DeSmet said, adding gardens and certain crops from Blackfoot to the north are most susceptible.
Richard Johnson, who owns Grove City Gardens in Blackfoot, is taking several precautions to help his sweet corn and vegetables weather the cold spell, optimistic that temperatures will rebound and subsequent warmer fall weather will extend the growing season. Johnson will cover his cucumbers, tomatoes and other vegetables with a frost fabric that provides up to 6 degrees of protection.
He started heavily watering his tomatoes when he saw frost in the forecast — a trick that protects plants from cold with heat that radiates from the water. He planned to cover the tomatoes, as well. He also planned to run water continuously for 36 hours to protect his sweet corn with radiant heat.
Johnson said the strong winds combined with the cold temperatures could further damage crops through wind burn.