Local firefighters have responded to two fires that destroyed structures and a third that threatened homes in recent days.
They were called to a house fire in the city of Franklin, located north of the Idaho/Utah border, on Tuesday. One man was injured in that incident. Firefighters also responded to a shop fire in Arbon, south of Pocatello, on Saturday, and a wildfire that threatened several homes on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on Wednesday.
An exploding furnace caused the fire that destroyed the home of Scott and Kelly Womack, located at 4562 E. Maple Creek Road in Franklin, around noon on Tuesday.
Scott sustained first- and second-degree burns on his hands, face and neck in the incident, said Franklin County Fire Marshal Matt Gleed. The victim was transported to Franklin County Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Janet Jeppsen, who lives next to the Womacks, said she saw smoke coming from the garage vents and went to help. She found Scott out back, covered in ash and talking to emergency services on the phone. He was trying to extinguish the blaze engulfing the back of the house with a water hose.
The propane tank at the house had recently been refilled, and Scott said he was trying to relight the water furnace when it blew up. The explosion pushed him out of the mechanical room and into the garage and took out some steel doors, the garage door and one wall.
Not realizing the explosion had blown fire throughout the house, Scott shut a door to try to contain the blaze. But within five minutes, heat from the flames drove him away from the house, and within 10 minutes, a quarter of the house was gone, he said.
Firefighters from Franklin County and several communities throughout Cache Valley responded to the scene.
Tragically, the home was lost in the incident along with two vehicles. But firefighters were able to protect a detached garage next to the home from damage.
Scott said he plans to rebuild the home with the help of family and friends who’ve offered their assistance. In a voice thick with emotion, he expressed gratitude for them and the police, EMTs, doctors and firefighters who came to his aid.
"I've never seen such great people and how concerned they were,” Scott said. “We have a great community. I can't believe all the people that come and surround you.”
"We will move forward and be happy," he said.
The Womacks plan to stay on their property in their fifth-wheel trailer until they can rebuild their home.
A fire also destroyed a shop on Mink Creek Road, about 20 miles south of the Gate City, on Saturday evening. No injuries were reported in that incident.
Power County sheriff’s officials said the shop was already fully engulfed in flames and was collapsing when firefighters arrived on scene.
They haven’t released the cause of the fire, but don’t suspect any criminal activity was involved.
Sheriff’s officials have expressed their gratitude for Power County Fire, Fort Hall Police, Fort Hall Fire and residents for their assistance at the scene.
Firefighters also extinguished a wildfire on Wednesday that had threatened several homes on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
The blaze was reported around 2:30 p.m. in an area bordered by Ellsworth, Siler and Edmo roads and Highway 91 near the Shoshone-Bannock High School.
The North Bannock Fire Department was called in to help Fort Hall firefighters contain the wildfire and protect the several homes in the fire's path.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported that firefighters had the blaze extinguished by 4:30 p.m. No homes were damaged and no people, livestock or pets were injured, the tribes said.
The fire, which was started by a controlled burn that got out of control, affected 12 acres, the tribes said.