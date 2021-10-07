Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A fire started in the kitchen of this manufactured home, located on the 5100 block of Yellowstone in Chubbuck, on Wednesday morning. The structure is considered a total loss. At least two kittens and a turtle died in the incident.
A fire consumes a haystack on the Fort Hall Reservation early Thursday morning.
Photo courtesy of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes
Recent fires destroyed a haystack on the Fort Hall Reservation and a manufactured home in Chubbuck. Tragically, three small pets also died in the latter incident.
The fires occurred within 24 hours of each other.
The home fire, which claimed the lives of at least two kittens and a turtle, took place on the 5100 block of Yellowstone in Chubbuck shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Chubbuck Fire Department officials believe that fire was started by something that had been left on the stove.
No residents were home at the time, but a neighbor spotted the fire and called for help.
The home’s kitchen was already fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. They were able to keep the flames from spreading much farther into the house, but the structure was still considered a total loss, said officials, who estimate the building was worth about $50,000. That doesn’t include the home’s contents, some of which, officials say, might still be salvageable.
The haystack fire took place on Truckerville Road, south of Siphon Road, on the Fort Hall Reservation around 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Officials with the Fort Hall Fire Department, Fort Hall Police Department and Power County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the cause of that fire. They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Fort Hall police at 208-238-4000 or Power County sheriff’s officials at 208-226-2311.
The fire involved a large row of stacked hay, which the non-tribal owner, Russ Feringer, estimated to be worth about $125,000, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Officials say the haystack was destroyed in the incident.
Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King said Thursday that the fire would likely continue to smolder for several days.
“Our guys will be on scene for a while to assure the fire does not spread to the adjacent field,” he said in the news release.