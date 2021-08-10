Firefighters have responded to at least three fires in Eastern Idaho in recent days, two of which caused property damage.
A chimney fire on the Fort Hall Reservation damaged a house on Monday, and an early morning fire in Franklin County destroyed 400 tons of hay and a shed on Friday. A wildfire near Lava Hot Springs also burned several acres on Saturday.
The chimney fire took place at a two-story residence on Ramsey Road on the Fort Hall Reservation.
When firefighters arrived on scene, an occupant was on the roof trying to extinguish the heavy flames with a garden hose, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
“The occupants were cooking in the fire place. The fire escaped the chimney to the outside of the home which traveled to the roof of the home,” Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King said in the news release.
The fire caused significant damage to the roof and smoke and water damage to the top floor of the home, according to the news release. Luckily, no injuries were reported in the incident.
American Falls and North Bannock firefighters assisted Fort Hall at the scene.
Friday’s hay fire occurred at 3818 S. 800 W. In the Fairview area of Franklin County.
Franklin County Fire Marshal Matt Gleed said the haystack, belonging to a local dairyman, was already fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene around 3:40 a.m., but they were able to keep the flames from spreading to any other haystacks in the area.
Still, the flames destroyed 400 tons of hay — valued between $80,000 and $96,000 — as well as the hay shed that was storing it, Gleed said.
Officials weren’t able to determine the cause of the fire due to the extent of the damage.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
On Saturday afternoon, a wildfire was reported on private land in the area of East Sublette Road and Highway 30 about 4 1/2 miles west of Lava Hot Springs.
Firefighters, with the help of helicopters, were able to contain the blaze by 7:45 p.m. that night, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities have not yet stated how many acres the blaze scorched but photos of the fire show at least 10 acres burned.
There were no injuries, evacuations or damage to structures reported during the fire, though there were homes in the area.
Some horses had to be relocated because of the fire but none of the animals suffered any injuries, sheriff’s officials said.
Firefighting helicopters dropped water on the fire while firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom and McCammon battled the flames on the ground.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies and search and rescue personnel also responded to the scene.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
East Sublette Road was temporarily shut down because of the fire.