The timeframe between Memorial and Labor days is known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, and tragically, it’s living up to its reputation this year.
At least four people have died in crashes in the last week and a half.
A pregnant woman died and four others were injured in a head-on crash south of Shoshone over the weekend.
Mekala Bingham, 29, of Dietrich, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, Idaho State Police said.
That crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Caldwell resident Blake A. Dalton, 26, who was driving north on U.S. 93 in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Mekala, police said.
Dalton was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) in Idaho Falls following the crash, police said.
Dalton was listed in serious condition on Wednesday afternoon, according to hospital officials.
Mekala’s passengers, Hank R. Bingham, 33, of Dietrich, and two juveniles were also injured.
Hank and one of the children were transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls; the other child was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, police said.
Hank was no longer at the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon, officials at St. Luke’s Magic Valley said.
According to a GoFundMe campaign that has been set up to help the Bingham family with funeral expenses and hospital bills, Mekala and Hank and their two boys, Nash, 2, and Grant, 5, were all involved in the crash. The site says both boys were eventually transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.
The site also states that Mekala was expecting a baby when she died.
“If you had the pleasure of knowing Mekala, you know what a genuine heart she had. She was kind to everyone,” according to the GoFundMe site. “She was an amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She had many talents and was happy to share/teach others!”
As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of 382 people had donated a combined $29,389 to help the family. For more information about the fundraiser, people can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-bingham-family.
Authorities have also responded to three other fatal crashes in recent days.
Idaho State Police say a 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on eastbound U.S. 30, west of Murtaugh in Twin Falls County, on Monday afternoon.
Joel A. Tibbets, of Burley, died at the scene of the crash.
Tibbets was driving a 1993 Honda motorcycle when he passed a vehicle on the right shoulder, police said. He lost control and was separated from his motorcycle.
A 24-year-old Wyoming man also died after crashing his dirt bike at the Sand Dunes in Fremont County on Friday, according to the Standard Journal in Rexburg.
Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told the newspaper that the man was transported to EIRMC where he succumbed to his injuries, but he did not release the man’s name pending family notifications.
Police also responded to a multi-vehicle fatality crash on US 20 east of St. Anthony on June 8.
Joseph W. Sturgeon, 73, of Melrose, Minnesota, died at the scene, and two others were injured in the incident.
State police say Scott M. Roper, 56, of Pocatello, was driving west in a 2007 Kenworth Tractor when he crossed the center line.
Roper subsequently struck an eastbound 2020 Kenworth, driven by Weyland B. Schenk, Jr., 61, of Bridger, Montana. Schenk’s vehicle then hit a westbound 2006 Ford F-150, driven by Adrian Mendez Gomez, 42, of Idaho Falls.
Roper then returned to his lane, crossed the center line again and struck the eastbound 2009 Peterbilt that Sturgeon was driving, police said.
Mendez Gomez and Roper were transported to ERIMC following the crash. Hospital officials say both patients have since been released.
As people continue to travel — especially during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer — Idaho Transportation Department officials are reminding them to be careful on the roads.
In a recent news release, Bill Kotowski, with ITD’s Office of Highway Safety, urged drivers to slow down, pay attention to the road, buckle up and drive only when sober.
“As a community we have all gone through a lot to keep each other safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s not let our sacrifices be undone by making unsafe choices on the roads,” Kotowski stated in the news release. “Whether you’re headed back to the office, planning a holiday getaway, or traveling across the state to reconnect with family or friends – drive well Idaho.”