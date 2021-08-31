POCATELLO — Pocatello native and recent college graduate Josh Mansfield announced he's running for a seat on the Pocatello City Council.
Mansfield is hoping to succeed current Council President Heidi Adamson, who is not running for reelection to Seat 4 after serving four years on the council.
Mansfield, 24, graduated in May 2021 from Carroll College in Helena, Montana, where he studied politics. If he's elected to City Council, Mansfield said his priority would be to serve as a voice for city employees.
"I want to ensure that the workers in our city know that their jobs are taken care of, that we care about their jobs and we care about their stability," he said. "They're the people that are going to make the biggest difference — the ones who are on the ground every single day, working in areas such as infrastructure, emergency services and in our parks and our libraries."
Mansfield announced his candidacy on Friday evening at an event for Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad at the downtown pavilion in Pocatello. Blad announced at the same event he's running for reelection.
Council members Rick Cheatum and Linda Leeuwrik are also running for reelection to their council seats.
Blad, sharing the stage with Mansfield on Friday evening, called Mansfield an "individual that's going to help Pocatello move forward."
The mayor said of Mansfield's candidacy that it's "gonna be fun to have people (on the council) that think individually but look at things collectively."
If he's voted in, Mansfield would be the youngest member of the council.
Mansfield said his youth would bring some diversity to the group of elected officials and help the council better represent the thousands of young residents who stay in the Pocatello area after high school to enter the workforce or attend Idaho State University.
"Diversity on the council is something that will bring us the opportunity to work together on issues from diverse perspectives so that we can get the most done and really help Pocatello in the best way that we can," Mansfield said.
Mansfield currently works in administration at Superior Physical Therapy in Pocatello. He was born and raised in Pocatello and believes the city deserves a City Council that works together for its residents.
"I believe from the very core of my being that it's important that the people of this city prosper, that they feel invested in," Mansfield said. "The city of Pocatello deserves a government, led by the mayor, that is filled with professionals, the best professionals that Pocatello has to offer, who are working together for its success."
Pocatello citizens, he said, "deserve the prosperity that comes when public servants care about and focus on them."
Mansfield is currently running unopposed, though City Council hopefuls have until this Friday, Sept. 3, to file for candidacy.
The election, in which city residents will vote for mayor and City Council seats 4, 5 and 6, is set for Nov. 2, 2021.