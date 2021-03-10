POCATELLO — After falling short of recalling three Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 board members Tuesday night, the group behind the effort will shift its focus to supporting candidates as challengers in the November election.
Jesse Ward, a member of the Concerned Parents of Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, says several people have contacted him to express an interest in challenging the same trustees who were subject to a recall Tuesday — Jackie Cranor, Janie Gebhardt and Dave Mattson — if and when they run for reelection in November. Ward says the website for a local political action committee, Values for Education, should be up and running with information about how to donate in the next 30 days.
“As a political action committee, we cannot propose a replacement candidate ourselves, but we have had several people express to us an interest in running for the Pocatello-Chubbuck school board in November,” Ward said. “We can’t nominate anyone, but we can certainly contribute to those who decide to run on their own.”
Idaho school board members are elected to serve terms of four years. Cranor, Gebhardt and Mattson are the only current members of the school board up for reelection in November. Board members Paul Vitale and Jim won't be up for reelection until 2023.
Ward said he was encouraged by the nearly 14.5 percent of registered voters in Bannock County who cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election, considering only about 8.5 percent of registered voters cast a ballot in the same local levy election in 2019. However, he also said he was disappointed that only half as many local registered voters cast a ballot Tuesday than those who voted in the November presidential election.
“I think what I was most disappointed with was the low voter turnout,” Ward said. “I know that it was significantly higher than most local school levy elections that take place in March, but I figured more than 14 percent of the community would turn out to vote for something like this. There were so many people that went out and voted for the national election yet this is something that will have a much larger effect in their own homes and their students lives than what is happening nationally.”
The Pocatello Education Association on Wednesday issued a statement expressing appreciation and gratitude to the local community for both passing the two-year $9.25 million annual supplemental levy and rejecting the recall efforts.
“The voters in Zones 1, 2, and 5 defeated the recall of school board trustees Jackie Cranor, Janie Gebhardt, and Dave Mattson, making it clear they support the tough decisions they made to ensure all students and staff are safe during this pandemic,” said PEA President Mary Anne McGrory. “A special thanks to those PEA members and volunteers who completed phone calls and text messages and rallied family and friends in support of the levy and against the recall. Now it is time to move forward with the focus on creating the schools our students deserve. We look forward to continuing our work with all our trustees and School District 25 administration to ensure a great public education in our district for all students, families and staff.”
Courtney Fisher, School District 25 spokesperson, also on Wednesday issued a statement about the recall election. The statement read:
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we want to share our gratitude with the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities for making your voices heard and voting in favor of renewing the supplemental levy and retaining our seated Board members. Public education is an educational promise that we fulfill to our learners in partnership with parents, families and the broader community. Parent engagement is one of the number one factors in determining a learner’s success.”
Fisher continued, “We acknowledge, support and encourage parents’ input and advocacy for the best interests of their children. If the outcome of this process is a community that is deeper engaged in public education, that is a win for all of us, with the greatest potential impact for learners. PCSD 25 is a mission-driven organization where every decision is framed by our “why” – our learners. We must commit to continuing to work together to find solutions that will best help us fulfill that promise to those learners as we look to the future and move beyond the pandemic. Thank you, community, for reflecting back to us that we make the greatest impact when we make a commitment to Think More, Learn More and Be More Together."