Chris, Roger and Claudia2 (copy)

From left, Christine Stevens, Roger Bray and Claudia Ortega pictured on election night in 2019 after winning their respective Pocatello City Council races.

 Idaho State Journal file photo

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council is set to formally vote on censuring council member Roger Bray at its Thursday meeting amid an effort to recall him and two other council members.

Pocatello resident Joan Reed initiated the recall of Bray as well as council members Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens last week and the effort was officially approved by the Bannock County Clerk’s Office on Monday to move forward with signature collection.