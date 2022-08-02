POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council is set to formally vote on censuring council member Roger Bray at its Thursday meeting amid an effort to recall him and two other council members.
Pocatello resident Joan Reed initiated the recall of Bray as well as council members Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens last week and the effort was officially approved by the Bannock County Clerk’s Office on Monday to move forward with signature collection.
According to the posted agenda for the City Council meeting at City Hall at 6 p.m. Thursday, a resolution is on the table reaffirming Pocatello as a welcoming city and censuring Bray for comments he made during a July 7 budget meeting and after a July 21 council meeting surrounding diversity as it relates to crime in the city and the staffing needs of the Pocatello Police Department.
Bray said during the July 7 meeting, “We have had a very efficient (police) department, we’ve been able to take care of that (staffing) ratio, because we are not as diverse a community as some.”
The comment caught the attention of the Pocatello NAACP branch and at the July 21 council meeting Pocatello NAACP President Ken Monroe took issue with what Bray had said and expressed disappointment with the City Council for not condemning the councilman’s words during the July 7 meeting.
Subsequently, the Pocatello police and firefighters unions as well as Pocatello City Council member Josh Mansfield and the Pocatello teachers union called for Bray to resign, resulting in Bray authoring a column in the Idaho State Journal defending his position.
The resolution that the council will vote on Thursday states, “The Pocatello City Council, on the behalf of the city employees and citizens of the community, reiterates the words and promise of our October 2020 welcoming resolution where the city of Pocatello pledges to welcome all individuals through statements and actions, knowing that discrimination or misunderstanding impedes the social and economic progress of a city by preventing all of our residents from fully contributing to the cultural, spiritual, social and commercial life of our community.”
Additionally, the resolution says, “The comments of council member Roger Bray made during the July 7, 2022, budget development meeting and after the July 21, 2022, regular city council meeting do not demonstrate the values held by the citizens of Pocatello. Council member Bray’s issued statements to the local media defending his comments further demonstrate a lack of sensitivity for the damage his words have done to our community.”
A censure is a public formal statement of disapproval or verbal reprimand and is different from censorship, which refers to the act of suppressing speech.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad provided the Journal with a written statement Tuesday afternoon denouncing Bray’s recent statements and explaining why he added the resolution to the agenda for Thursday’s council meeting.
“The city of Pocatello is a welcoming and inclusive city,” Blad said in his statement. “The comments council member Bray made recently are unacceptable. Bray’s comments do not reflect the values held by the citizens of Pocatello. I am putting this before the City Council for them to decide whether or not to officially condemn the comments made by Bray and reiterate Pocatello’s welcoming resolution.”
Bray has not yet provided a response to the recall effort or the proposed resolution to censure him.
Council members Linda Leeuwrik and Rick Cheatum also provided the Journal with written statements Tuesday afternoon indicating they will vote in favor of censuring Bray and passing the resolution reaffirming Pocatello as a welcoming city.
“On the matter of the censure of councilman Bray, I think it is imperative the council pass the resolution on behalf of the city and all of its residents,” Cheatum said in his statement. “I do not want any resident to feel the comments made by councilman Bray represent the council or the city. As the resolution of censure expresses, Pocatello has a long history of diverse groups and that is what has made this a great city in which we live today. We should be celebrating that diversity as the council did in the welcoming resolution several months ago instead of apologizing for it.”
Leeuwrik said in her statement, “As for Mr. Bray’s racist comments and the views they reveal, we need to send a strong message that they are unacceptable and will not be tolerated, especially from a city leader. So far, he has been unwilling to stop trying to defend the indefensible. For me this is not about political games or tactics, as some have suggested, it is solely a matter of right and wrong. Thus, if there is a motion to censure him, I will vote for it. I strongly supported our welcoming city resolution when we originally passed it and I will affirm my continued support. It is very important to me that our city is welcoming and inclusive for all people.”
Reed, who has volunteered as a receptionist at the front desk of the Pocatello Police Department once a week for nearly two decades, said the primary reason she launched the recall effort was because of the dysfunction Bray, Stevens and Ortega have caused as council members.
“I am doing the recall on behalf of concerned citizens of Pocatello,” Reed said. “Many of us feel we need to change the makeup of the Pocatello City Council with the removal of Bray, Ortega and Stevens. The recall is a result of an accumulation of belligerent behaviors on the part of the three city councilors such as creating a hostile work environment for employees, Bray and Ortega’s decision to break quorum on May 19, Ortega’s famous hit list, Bray’s attack on fellow council members and his recent racist comments and Stevens’ bullying of city staff. The citizens of Pocatello are sick and tired of this situation and changes need to be made.”
Ortega told the Journal during a Tuesday phone interview that Reed has the right to initiate a recall but she found it comical that the effort was launched despite Reed not reaching out to her to understand her statements or positions.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” Ortega said. “(Reed) is entitled to do a recall if she wants. It’s funny because she has made no attempt to contact me and understand my points of view, but she’s entitled to start a recall.”
In response to the recall effort and proposed resolution censuring Bray, Stevens also provided the Journal with a written statement Tuesday.
“It is interesting how calls for transparency, accountability, fiscal restraint and representing the taxpayers’ concerns and interests cause so much outrage from the mayor, some union members, some council members and some city employees,” Stevens said. “I am not a fan of the philosophy that the taxpayer’s job is to pay up and shut up.”
Reed and others involved in the effort to recall Bray, Ortega and Stevens have 75 days from Monday to gather 5,853 signatures, which is equal to 20 percent of the number of registered voters in the November 2019 general election in which Bray, Ortega and Stevens were elected.
However, Reed has expressed an interest in getting the recall effort on the upcoming general election ballot this November and the deadline for ballot additions is Sept. 9. Julie Hancock, the Bannock County elections director, has recommended Reed submit the signatures by Aug. 24 to provide elections officials enough time to count and verify all the signatures and to afford any recalled council member the required five days to voluntarily resign before the recall moves forward.
If enough signatures are gathered and a recall question is added to the November general election ballot, the number of people to vote in favor of the recall must be equal to or greater than the number of people who cast ballots for each of the three council members up for recall in the November 2019 general election. For Bray that number is 3,173 votes, it’s 3,705 votes for Ortega and 3,737 votes for Stevens.
Reed said she is working to organize a team to help her gather the large number of required signatures in such a short period of time and will have petitions available for people to sign at Revive @ 5 on Wednesday, the First Friday Art Walk, and at both the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market and the car show at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center on Saturday.
“In regards to the recall, that’s up to the voters,” Leeuwrik said in her written statement. “If they are frustrated and unhappy with the disruptive, unproductive and unprofessional behavior the three council members have continued to exhibit, then a recall is their chance to voice that dissatisfaction.”