Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed Monday that a Bannock County man died Sunday of COVID-19 after attending a family gathering where many other locals also became infected with the virus.
The 65-year-old from Bannock County is the first person in Southeast Idaho to die of COVID-19. He had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized for weeks before dying, according to SIPH.
“My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors who are grieving,” said SIPH District Director Maggie Mann in a statement. “This loss is deeply felt by our entire community. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. We all must do what we can to keep each other safe.”
The local man was among eight to 10 residents of Bannock or Power Counties who became infected with COVID-19 at the family gathering held in early May, accounting for around a quarter of the 37 confirmed cases in Southeast Idaho since May 1. No one else at the gathering has died of the coronavirus.
Mann said a Utah resident with COVID-19 spread the virus at the family gathering. She did not know the location of the gathering.
“Large gatherings, while they’re starting to become more allowable ... we still have to practice social distancing, we still need to be wearing those cloth face-coverings, paying attention to hand washing, staying home if we’re sick because the unfortunate reality is there can be some pretty serious consequences,” Mann said.
Up to 50 people can now gather, as phase 3 of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s re-opening plan started Saturday.
“I don’t want to make people feel guilty,” Mann said. “I don’t think people ever do things recklessly or intentionally. I think that they just think that it isn’t that present and that it’s not going to impact them and unfortunately it is present and it has the potential to be harmful.”
There has been a recent uptick of confirmed COVID-19 cases locally with 51 in southeastern Idaho — a 264 percent increase from a month earlier on May 1, which was when Idaho’s re-opening plan launched.
There have been seven confirmed COVID-19 cases among those under the age of 18 in Bannock County in the last 10 days, making up more than half of the 13 total confirmed cases in that age bracket in Southeast Idaho during the entire pandemic. Mann said three of those were siblings living in the same household.
Statewide, there have been 2,906 reported cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths, according to the governor’s coronavirus website. Ten new cases were reported in Idaho on Monday, including individual cases in Bingham, Bannock and Franklin counties.
“We all have a role in protecting each other and keeping our community safe and we can do it,” Mann said. “But it takes all of us.”