PINGREE — Karen and Randy Reed recently discovered a natural miracle in one of the greenhouses in which they formerly raised hot house tomatoes and fresh herbs.
The Pingree couple is in their fourth season of operating a butterfly sanctuary and botanical garden within the greenhouse bays where they previously made their living in production agriculture, doing business as Liberty Tomato Co. They now run The Butterfly Haven, 1462 W. 200 S., Pingree.
Earlier this season, they witnessed a highly unusual tiger swallowtail butterfly emerging from its chrysalis. It had one mostly dark wing and one mostly yellow wing, as well as the anatomy of both sexes.
They’ve since discovered that it was a rare, “one-in-a-million” specimen called a gynandromorph — having bilateral asymmetry with one male side and one female side.
Karen explained butterflies keep their wings closed for about three hours after they emerge from the chrysalis in order to dry them out.
“When we saw it open its wings we realized something was really different,” Karen said.
They contacted Todd Stout for an expert opinion. Stout is an entomologist and a lepidopterist, often published in entomological journals and in high demand for talks throughout the country. He has a Facebook page called Utah Butterfly Trips and takes groups into nature to see butterflies and other wildlife.
Karen explained that in 35 years of researching butterflies, Stout had seen pictures of gynandromorphs, but he’d never had the chance to view one in person.
Butterflies are short-lived, surviving only two to three weeks. The gynandromorph lived for only about a week. It remained hidden high up in the greenhouse during much of its brief life. After it died, the Reed’s carefully preserved the delicate body, had it professionally photographed and sent the specimen to Stout. Stout intends to keep it in dark storage and break it out as a teaching tool for his students.
“We know it will be way more productive to have Todd have it,” Karen said.
Karen has fond memories of the abundance of butterflies she could always find in her mother’s garden as a child growing up in Blackfoot in the 1960s. She laments that nowadays, children are deprived of that experience, as butterfly populations are dwindling due to habitat loss, spraying of pesticides that kill insects and butterfly host plants such as milkweed and the conversion away from flood irrigation, which once supported an abundance of milkweed stands along ditch banks. Climate change has also been a factor, Karen said.
“The reason they’re not found anymore is our fault. We’re taking away their habitat and spraying their habitat that’s still here,” Karen said. “If we want to have butterflies we need to make changes. Butterflies are pollinators, and pollinators pollinate three-fourths of the world’s food.”
The Reed’s first started raising tomatoes about 32 years ago. Their tomato business, however, couldn’t survive increased competition when the North American Free Trade Agreement took effect in 1994, allowing for imports of Canadian tomatoes without the substantial tariffs.
They enjoyed success raising fresh herbs for several more years. Herbs have a short shelf life, making it especially important to have local suppliers. Several factors forced them out of the herb business, however. First, they lost an account with Walmart, freeing up a greenhouse. Second, new food safety regulations drove up the cost of inspections on small-scale agricultural suppliers. The final straw occurred in August 2018, when a raccoon chewed through their wiring on a 100-degree day, knocking out power to cooling fans and resulting in the loss of all of the produce in one of their greenhouses.
By that time, they’d already been running the butterfly sanctuary for a few months and knew that it was living up to their business expectations, Karen said.
“We decided to shut the doors on Liberty,” Karen said.
The Butterfly Haven features 8,000 square feet of botanical gardens, supporting up to 28 species of U.S. butterflies. Tiger swallowtails are native to most states, including Idaho.
The business is located well off the beaten path but has managed to attract regular tour groups, school field trips and visitors from throughout the country. Word-of-mouth testimonials, billboard advertising and social media have paid dividends, Karen said.
When her grandson was first learning to talk, he had his own name for the facility’s butterflies: He called them “wows.” Karen eventually realized he got the name from witnessing the typical response of a guest upon entering The Butterfly Haven.
“The minute they walk into the butterfly house, the majority of people say, ‘Wow,’” Karen said.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, business stayed strong at The Butterfly Haven, though they lost quite a bit of school field trip traffic. Karen said they doubled their admissions during 2020, nonetheless.
The Butterfly Haven has also opened a mobile exhibit, which is displayed at Yellowstone Bear World from mid-June through mid-August. They also plan to bring the mobile exhibit to the Eastern Idaho State Fair in early September.