If you're in Idaho, the chances of seeing a ringtail are pretty slim.
There have only been five confirmed sightings of ringtails in Idaho — ever.
But last month, workers at the Amalgamated Sugar factory south of Twin Falls spotted an unfamiliar looking animal on the company's property and contacted the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
"It's a pretty fun story," said Lyn Snoddy, regional wildlife biologist for Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region, in a YouTube video about the discovery. The video can be seen at youtu.be/D8xrZxhpj2A.
Jeff Brown, Amalgamated Sugar's assistant district safety manager, said in the video that the ringtail showed up one evening in December when an employee was working in the extract building. The next morning, company representatives contacted Fish and Game about the sighting in hopes of being able to get the animal trapped and relocated.
"Over there it's a little dustier, so we started seeing tracks on that side of the world," Brown said in the video. "And so we started getting interested (and) people were tracking his footprints and trying to figure out where he was at and it was kind of fun. The light on people's face when we actually caught it, it was kind of fun just to see such a small creature.
"… It's something you don't normally see in our everyday lives."
A Fish and Game news release said it took about a week of setting traps before the animal was captured.
While rare in Idaho, ringtail are the state mammal of Arizona. They're sometimes incorrectly called ringtail cats — as Brown did in the video — or miners cats. However, they're not related to cats at all, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum website. Ringtails' relatives include the coati and the racoon.
Ringtail weigh about 1 to 2 pounds and grow to 2 feet in length, including the tail which has alternating bands of white and black fur. They have large eyes, surrounded by white rings of fur, and large rounded ears, which give them "excellent eyesight as well as hearing, both helpful adaptations for a nocturnal animal," the museum website said.
"They are excellent climbers capable of ascending vertical walls, trees (and) rocky cliffs … They can rotate their hind feet 180 degrees, giving them a good grip for descending those same structures."
After the ringtail was captured it was taken to the Fish and Game regional office in Jerome where biologist took "a very small tissue clip" from the top of the ear for a DNA sample. It also was tagged in its right ear with a small metal tag, so that if the animal comes back to the Twin Falls area and is sighted, Fish and Game biologists would know they're dealing with the same animal, even from a bit of a distance.
Fish and Game employees then transported the ringtail to an area south of Twin Falls that "has everything it needs as far as habitat. It has trees and shrubs for it to climb in and hunt in and it has creek nearby where it can also hunt and find prey. And it also has rock outcroppings for it to find shelter and hide from predators."
Ringtails will "eat just about anything if it is the right size," the museum website said, that includes fruit, insects, lizards, snakes, small mammals such as mice and squirrels, as well as birds and bird eggs.
Fish and Game officials are keen to learn more about the small mammal in Idaho.
"If anybody in southern Idaho or the Magic Valley sees a ringtail, especially if you can get a picture, please report those observations to your local Fish and Game office," Snoddy said.