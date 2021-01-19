POCATELLO — New lewd conduct charges were filed and rape charges were dismissed against a local man accused of molesting two teenage girls.
Trenton Jared Powell, 41, of Pocatello, no longer faces five felony counts of statutory rape where the victim is age 16 or 17 and the perpetrator is three or more years older. He has now been charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a child under age 16, all felonies, according to an amended criminal complaint Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Nick Tranmer filed on Friday.
The new criminal complaint alleges Powell molested one 11-year-old girl between January 2007 and June 2009 and again between June 2009 and February 2011, resulting in two lewd conduct charges. The other lewd conduct charge is related to the allegation Powell molested a 13-year-old girl between January 2009 and October 2011. The initial criminal complaint filed against Powell accused him of raping and molesting two girls and raping three other girls.
Tranmer says unforeseen circumstances surrounding an Idaho law that establishes a statute of limitations on particular rape charges was the primary reason for filing the amended complaint after Powell was initially charged in November of last year.
Idaho law states the prosecution of any felony crime must commence within five years of the date in which the respective crime occurred.
Another Idaho law provides narrow exceptions to that five-year statute of limitations, including prosecutions for charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter, terrorism, sexual abuse of a child, lewd conduct with a child and eight of the 10 substatutes for rape.
Powell was originally charged with five counts of rape pursuant to the second substatute, which is one of the two substatutes not afforded an exception. Two of the alleged rapes occurred no later than 2012 and two other alleged rapes occurred no later than 2014. This means prosecutors were legally bound to bring rape charges against Powell no later than 2017 in two instances and no later than 2019 in two others.
The remaining alleged rape occurred in 2013 and the statute of limitations for that charge expired in 2018. Because the statute of limitations had expired for all of the rape charges, Tranmer said his office had a statutory obligation to dismiss them.
“Unfortunately, when we went back and looked at the allegations again, we were about a year too late to file the rape charges,” Tranmer said. “It was a situation where we don’t want to victim-blame anyone. That is not at all our intention, but by the time the victims came forward we were barred from prosecuting the case under the rape statute.”
The amended complaint against Powell includes the two lewd conduct charges initially filed against him and an additional lewd conduct charge was added. The maximum penalty for lewd conduct and rape in Idaho is the same — life in prison.
Powell's Pocatello attorney, Patrick Davis, described the filing of the five felony rape charges against his client as a grandstanding effort on behalf of the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office.
"That was purely a publicity stunt to charge five felonies that were past the statute of limitations based on the facts," Davis said. "There was no purpose to that except to embarrass (Powell), which is what this is all about."
Davis continued, "This is going to be a rabbit-hole case. What will come out is that one of the victims has had an obsession with (Powell) her entire adolescent and adult life and it's still continuing. He has been looking forward to his day in court for a long time and retained me in April just because of this situation."
Tranmer explained his interpretation of the legal intent behind the language of the statutes and how they have essentially created an unintended loophole preventing the prosecution of cases involving delayed rape disclosures when a perpetrator is three or more years older than a 16- or 17-year-old victim.
“For the victims who were age 16 or 17 when the alleged rape occurred, we couldn’t bring any additional charges really because there are no exceptions carved out for the five-year statute of limitations," Tranmer said. "Sexual battery of a minor under 16 and even just aggravated battery has a five-year statute of limitations.”
Tranmer continued, “We are ethically and legally barred from charging rape in this case. But I have reached out to the Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association and its legislative counsel to explain why we think this is an issue. This is a vulnerable class of victims, those that are 16 or 17, and if there is no threat of violence during the commission of the alleged rape they only have five years to disclose or we are barred from prosecuting the case. That’s a little ridiculous. Unfortunately, I don’t have the ability to alter the law or change the facts of this case.”
The Idaho State Journal talked to a woman whose daughter is among the three alleged victims who Powell is no longer being charged with raping. She expressed frustrations about the case, calling into question the rape charge dismissals and the process police investigators have used to obtain additional evidence in the case.
The mother is upset that investigators did not simultaneously serve search warrants for Powell’s home and electronic devices at the time he was arrested on Dec. 2 of last year. Instead, the Pocatello police requested the search warrant for Powell’s home on Dec. 8 and executed it on Dec. 10, and a search warrant to analyze his cell phone was requested on Dec. 8 and executed on Dec. 9.
Tranmer said issues surrounding probable cause and staleness of evidence were the primary reasons the search warrants were not conducted during or around Powell’s arrest on Dec. 2.
While police were investigating the allegations against Powell last year, one witness who was a former friend with Powell’s current wife said that she had concerns that drinks were being drugged at parties at Powell’s residence, police said. The woman told police that Powell was the only person allowed to make mixed drinks during the parties and that Powell had made mention of drugging people by saying he needed to “give them a little push,” police said.
Prior to Powell's arrest, two of the initial alleged victims provided police with information that they believed Powell recorded the forced sexual activity using his cell phone and at least one of those victims said Powell showed her a video of him forcing her into sexual acts.
The mother believed the witness testimony was enough to warrant probable cause and should have resulted in the search warrants being executed during or around Powell’s arrest.
However, Tranmer explained that while such disclosures would have likely been enough to obtain probable cause for the execution of search warrants at or around the time of the alleged crimes, the late disclosures resulted in the evidence going stale. For example, Powell could have obtained a new cell phone in the many years between the dates of the alleged crimes and the date charges were filed, Tranmer said.
The reason Pocatello police were eventually able to apply for and obtain the search warrants was because Powell, while incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail on Dec. 2 before posting bond and being released on Dec. 3, called his wife and son using the jail's recorded inmate phone system to ask them to wipe clean his phone and digital cloud storage account, providing them with his login and password information to do so.
Powell’s son told his dad that he would and did complete the data wipe, police said.
According to court records, police were unable to search Powell’s phone “due to software updates (being) unavailable” and sought an extension for the search warrant’s execution. No additional details were available regarding that search warrant as of Tuesday afternoon.
During the search of Powell’s home, police said they confiscated four electronic storage devices, two laptops, a stack of rewritable compact discs, a digital camera, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Tranmer said he would not comment on whether authorities have forensically analyzed Powell’s electronic devices as that portion of the investigation remains ongoing.
Though the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office obtained enough evidence to criminally charge Powell with the three felony lewd conduct offenses, prosecutors said there are likely other victims who have not yet come forward. Prosecutors are encouraging these other victims to call the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100 so that additional charges can be filed against Powell.
Powell is due back in Bannock County court on Thursday for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to proceed to trial.
In addition to possibly spending the rest of his life in prison, Powell could face a fine of up to $50,000 for each of the three lewd conduct charges if he's convicted.