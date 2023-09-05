Randy’L Teton

Randy’L Teton

 Photo courtesy of Randy’L Teton

BLACKFOOT — Ever since she was young, Fort Hall woman Randy L’Teton has been sharing stories about Sacajawea to all who would hear.

First as a museum attendant at the Fort Hall Museum at the age of 14, where she would teach tourists about the Lemhi Shoshone woman who helped guide the Lewis and Clark Expedition through hundreds of miles of terrain.

Randy’L Teton “It’s Her Story: Sacajawea"

Shoshone-Bannock tribal member and Fort Hall woman Randy’L Teton has recently authored a graphic children's novel titled “It’s Her Story: Sacajawea," which is published by Sunbird Books and illustrated by Aly McKnight.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.