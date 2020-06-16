POCATELLO — Kourtnie Cleveland believes it’s important to serve others, especially during difficult times.
That’s why the Pocatello resident recently started “Porch Pixies Pocatello/Chubbuck”, a Facebook group for women willing to make goody baskets and perform service projects for people in need of a pick me up.
“COVID-19 has been a time of panic and hardships; I wanted to create something that created hope and happiness during this hard time,” Cleveland said. “Random acts of kindness to a complete stranger are an amazing way to do that.”
And it turns out that a lot of people agree with her.
Cleveland launched her Facebook group this month, and within the first two weeks it attracted more than 1,800 members.
Cleveland has been amazed by the response she’s received so far.
“To see so many women ... wanting to help others smile is mind-blowing,” she said. “It is such an amazing feeling to see something I started just to make a few people smile, flourish into something so much larger. I couldn’t have done it without all the beautiful ladies willing to make a stranger’s day.”
Cleveland and her friends Jakie McGonigal and Jennelle Drabbs all serve as administrators for the group that’s continuing to draw more members.
Porch Pixies is similar to other gifting groups, but it doesn’t focus on alcohol or plant gifts like some do, according to the Facebook page. Instead, members can be creative and give away any legal thing they would like to.
Cleveland says she’s filled pampering-themed baskets with face masks and bath bombs. She’s also made snack baskets, readers baskets and some for the elderly that included candies, warm socks and gift cards.
Members of the group post about the baskets they are making and can ask if anyone in the group would like one. Those interested post their addresses and the “pixie” can decide whose porches she wants to deliver the baskets to.
But Cleveland is quick to point out that the group is about giving, not receiving.
“Don’t join the group to receive things but to give things and feel the love that is being able to put a smile on a random stranger’s face,” she said.
In addition to surprising other members with gift baskets, Cleveland says people can also nominate community members who may be homebound or going through a difficult time, like the loss of a loved one. The pixies sign up to take surprise baskets to those individuals as well.
Cleveland says there is no cost to participate in the group and people don’t have to spend any money unless they want to. She noted that some have chosen to perform acts of service instead of giving gift baskets. One woman recently mowed and weeded the lawn of a couple she knows has been working multiple jobs to get through this difficult time.
“It doesn’t have to be something you spend money on,” Cleveland said. “No random act of kindness is too big or too small.”
The Porch Pixies group is only open to women for safety reasons since the members openly share their addresses, Cleveland said. And the participants need to live in Pocatello, Chubbuck or other nearby communities and be at least 21 years of age in case one of the baskets contains an alcoholic beverage.
Despite the membership restrictions, Cleveland says the pixies can deliver baskets to anyone, not just members of their group. Some have taken items to males in nursing homes and some have delivered activity baskets for kids.
Cleveland says they’re also talking about starting a similar gift giving group for men, which would be led by men, in the future.
In the meantime, she hopes the Porch Pixies group will not only bless the lives of the community members who receive baskets, but also those who give them away.
“I want for other women to be able to experience that happiness and the great feeling they get when they give to other people,” Cleveland said.
For more information about the group, people can visit “Porch Pixies Pocatello/Chubbuck” on Facebook.