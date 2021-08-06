Just a couple of weeks ago, Blackfoot rancher Dennis Lake anticipated his cattle would have to make an early exit from their water-starved range before the end of this month or by early September at the latest.
Thanks to some timely showers, Lake said his grazing outlook has improved immensely. The same holds true for ranchers throughout the region, though the showers have adversely affected crop quality for some of the area's alfalfa and grain farmers.
Lake now expects his livestock will have a full season on their range — and he'll avoid the considerable expense of feeding them alfalfa hay that's been selling for more than $200 per ton earlier than normal.
Lake grazes his cattle in Caribou County, on state land and pasture owned by his grazing association. Showers during the past week or two have been sporadic, but some parts of his range have received up to 2 inches of moisture.
"The grass turned green and started to grow. The cattle are happy," Lake said. "... I would expect this is kind of universal in Eastern Idaho. Most everybody has got some moisture."
While at the Blackfoot livestock auction on Friday, Lake saw some additional cattle for sale he believes normally wouldn't make it to the market until September or October, due to the challenging pasture conditions throughout the area this season.
The rain has come as double-edged sword. Lake has about 100 acres of second-cutting alfalfa that's awaited bailing for more than 10 days, as small showers have continued to arrive before it's had the chance to dry out, significantly hurting the quality.
The benefits of the showers have far outweighed the headaches to Lake, however.
National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Kaiser explained that beginning in late July, a monsoonal flow brought moisture from the south to the region, contributing to a wet week.
Between July 27 and Aug. 5, the Idaho Falls area received 1.61 inches of rain, the Rexburg area received 0.97 inches of rain, the Burley area received 0.7 inches of rain and the Pocatello and Stanley areas both received 0.62 inches of rain.
For the water year, which ends on Sept. 30, the Pocatello area is still running a deficit of 4 inches of moisture, having received 6.51 inches of moisture.
"I don't know if it's going to do much in the long term to mitigate the drought conditions, but it's definitely needed," Kaiser said.
Kaiser said the region is heading into another dry period.
Inkom farmer and rancher Jim Guthrie said the recent rains have raised water levels in Marsh Creek, which he uses for irrigation. He said the precipitation should also buy him a little more time on his range before he turns his cattle loose on stubble in harvested hay and grain fields.
Guthrie believes surrounding foothills are looking more verdant, showing "green optimism" where there was previously "dusty, dull color."
"I know my personal stuff has been helped by the rainfall. It will at least delay having to feed the cattle earlier and having to take some to the market," Guthrie said. "You figure every day somebody doesn't have to feed if they've got a lot of cattle that makes a big difference."
Guthrie said a small acreage of his second cutting alfalfa got wet, and he's heard from several others in the area who had hay ruined.
Marc Thiel, of Idaho Falls, had a lot of cut hay get wet, and he said the rain could also contribute to discoloration and sprout damage of grain crops.
"That's the old adage: If you need rain, somebody get the swather out," Thiel said.
Prior to the rains, however, Thiel expected he'd have to remove his cattle from their pasture and range early due to poor conditions.
"It should hold them until the end of the season now," Thiel said.
The rain was also good for Thiel's potatoes.
Idaho Falls farmer Derek Reed said the rain allowed him to turn off the pivots on his potato fields for a few days. Reed was able to get all of his hay harvested prior to the storms, and he sees no signs that the showers hurt the quality of any of his grain crops.